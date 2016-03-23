(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says China-based
residential developer
Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited's (Sino-Ocean Land;
BBB-/Stable) increase in
total debt (including perpetual) - to CNY54.5bn in 2015 from
CNY48.1bn in 2014 -
is in line with the agency's expectations and neutral to the
company's rating.
Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, had
dropped slightly to
39% by end-2015 from 42% at June 2015. The ratio is consistent
with our
standalone rating of 'BB', and is in line with its 'BB' rated
peers. The company
raised CNY10bn onshore guaranteed notes in 2H15, which helped to
lower its
average funding cost to 6.25% in 2015 from 7.08% in 2014.
The company says the proceeds will be used to replace the
higher-cost offshore
bonds (including the perpetual), and management is targeting a
reduction in
total debt by end-2016 and a lower average funding cost in 2016.
Sino-Ocean Land's plan to remain prudent in its new
land-acquisition strategy is
supportive of its ratings. Lower working-capital investment
helped turned funds
flow from operations positive in 2015 - with the modest CNY7bn
in new land
acquisitions versus CNY16bn in 2014. The company had an
attributable land bank
of approximately 15 million square metres (sq m) at end-2015,
which should be
sufficient for property development and investment in the next
four to five
years.
Sino-Ocean Land has ample liquidity, with total cash balance
(including cash and
cash equivalents and restricted bank deposits) rising to
CNY23.7bn from
CNY14.0bn at June 2015. It should be able to fund its land
acquisitions and
repay part of its borrowings such that its contracted
sales/total debt ratio
will recover to above 0.8x by end-2016 from 0.7x in 2015. Fitch
expects net
debt to be no higher than in 2015. Net debt dropped to CNY30.7bn
in 2015, from
31.8bn in 2014.
Sino-Ocean Land is expanding its real estate finance business
and other
businesses to build synergies with its homebuilding operation
and to provide an
additional source of income in the long term. We believe the
impact of the new
businesses is still immaterial, given their small scale,
although closer
business cooperation with its major shareholder China Life
Insurance Company
Limited (A+/Stable) may enhance Sino-Ocean Land's business
profile in light of
the insurer's leading market position.
Contact:
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19th Floor, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
