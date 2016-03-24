(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the pressure
on Macao banks'
asset quality - indicators which usually lag behind the economy
- to intensify,
given the agency's forecast of a further decline in Macao's real
GDP by 6.5% in
2016 (2015: -20.1%). This was highlighted in the agency's
affirmation of Macao
sovereign's ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook on 10 March
2016. Risks to
Macao's banks have also risen because their loan books have
expanded rapidly
while deposit growth has not kept pace.
The increasing divergence between Macao's exceptionally weak
economic growth
indicators and its banks' loan quality is captured in Fitch's
negative sector
outlook which was assigned in December 2015. Banks could become
more vulnerable
to the volatile economy if the current weak environment persists
- causing their
earnings generation to weaken - if the trend of tighter
structural liquidity was
to continue, and if the credit enhancement that Chinese banks
provide to their
Macao operations also declines.
Macao's loan-to-nominal GDP-ratio had jumped to 206% by end-2015
from 156% at
end-2014. The large increase was driven by a 16.9% decline in
nominal GDP and a
10.3% increase in loans. This structural disconnect stems from
Macao's
gaming-driven economy, to which the banking system is mainly
(indirectly)
exposed. As such, the latest spike in this high and volatile
systemic
indebtedness, which we have been flagging in our Macro
Prudential Indicator of
'3' since 2012, has remained less of an issue but it points to
the concentrated
nature of Macao's economy.
Property-related loans increased by 22.3% in 2015, one of the
fastest growth
rates in Asia-Pacific. About half of these loans are mortgages
and the other
half are to corporate borrowers. Resident deposits have fallen,
while a strong
increase in potentially volatile deposits from 'non-residents'
kept the system's
loan/deposit ratio at 104.4% at end-2015 (2014: 92.6%).
The key structural characteristics of Macao's banking system -
concentration on
property lending (44% of loans) and large assets/deposits,
direct and indirect
gaming exposure (1% and 15% of loans, respectively) and
dominance by
Chinese-owned banks (70% of assets) - highlight its
vulnerabilities, but thus
far have supported the system's stability (particularly the
latter). So have
consumption and investment which both continue to grow, albeit
at a subdued
pace, and unemployment remains under 2%, reflective of a labour
force consisting
heavily of non-resident workers (45% of total workers) and
ongoing casino
project expansion. Nevertheless, the risk remains that a
prolonged period of
anaemic gaming activity could eventually spill over into the
domestic economy.
Furthermore, we view Macao's prudential supervision as less
onerous compared
with other APAC markets, as regulatory exemptions - eg on large
exposures - are
common, impaired-loan recognition standards are weak (which is
often influenced
by Chinese bank parents), and industry-wide stress-testing has
yet to be
established. This is notwithstanding the establishment of macro
prudential
measures (low loan-to-value-ratio at around 50%) and
strengthened anti-money
laundering controls and collaboration with other supervisors.
We believe that banks' underlying loan quality will weaken, in
particular from
gaming-associated sectors, even though the system's reported NPL
ratio is likely
to remain low, as forecast by Fitch at 0.5% for end-2016. The
NPL ratio of SME
loans, including the wholesale and retail sectors, deteriorated
to 0.55% in 2H15
from 0.3% in 1H15, due to weaker visitor spending.
We also expect deterioration in mainland-related activities
(2015: 22% of
assets), but again the NPL increase (0.13% at end-1H15) could
just be moderate
as Chinese banks - in most instances the Macao banks' parents -
guarantee 71% of
Macao's mainland China exposure.
We expect property loan delinquencies to remain low (end-2015:
0.05%). Property
prices decreased by 20% in 2015, which was still 17% higher than
in 2012 when
the last round of prudential measures came into place.
Contact:
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
69 Dex Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Shanice Lu
Analyst
+852 2263 9944
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
