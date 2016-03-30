(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/JOHANNESBURG/NY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Germany-based DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und
HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der
Deutschen Bahn's
(DEVK P&C) and DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung
Lebensversicherungsverein
a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK
Life) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed DEVK P&C's main
subsidiaries' IFS
ratings at 'A+' and the Switzerland-based reinsurance subsidiary
Echo
Rueckversicherungs-AG's (Echo Re) IFS rating at 'A-'. The
Outlooks on the IFS
ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this commentary.
DEVK P&C and DEVK Life are the DEVK group's holding mutual
insurers. Fitch
considers all DEVK branded entities to be 'Core' members of the
group and their
ratings are based on the agency's assessment of the combined
group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the DEVK group's robust capitalisation,
DEVK P&C's
strong reserving methodologies and healthy market position
within the motor and
household contents insurance lines. DEVK P&C's underwriting
profitability
continues to be pressured by Germany's competitive motor
insurance market.
However, DEVK P&C's average motor premium per policy has been
increasing since
2010 and underwriting performance in motor has been improving
since 2011. Fitch
expects this trend to have continued in 2015.
The affirmation of Echo Re reflects Fitch's view that, despite
the agency's
expectations of weak underwriting results for 2015, the
reinsurer continues to
be "very important" to the DEVK group as defined in the agency's
Insurance
Rating Methodology. Fitch expects Echo Re to continue to play a
key role in
DEVK's reinsurance operations outside Europe and to improve
DEVK's geographical
diversification. Fitch believes that Echo Re has built up a
sustainable
franchise in Asia and the Middle East. As a result Echo Re's
rating benefits
from a three-notch uplift from its standalone profile.
Fitch views the DEVK group's capital generation as strong. DEVK
P&C's
shareholder funds were EUR1,611m at end-2014 and Fitch expects
the funds to have
grown to about EUR1,700m in 2015 and to further increase by more
than EUR50m in
2016. In Fitch's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) DEVK
scored 'extremely
strong' based on 2014 results, which we expect to have been
maintained in 2015.
Fitch believes that DEVK P&C's claims reserving methods are
strong enough for
the insurer to withstand competitive pressures in Germany's
motor insurance
market without a loss of market share or deterioration in
capitalisation. As the
motor line generates over 50% of DEVK P&C's non-life gross
written premium
(GWP), the development of motor premium rates will significantly
influence
DEVK's underwriting profitability. The DEVK group is one of
Germany's top 10
motor insurers by premium income. Fitch estimates that German
motor GWP grew
2%-3% in 2015 and expects a small increase of 1% for 2016.
Fitch expects DEVK P&C's consolidated net investment return rate
to have
increased to up to 4.5% in 2015 (2014: 4%), and DEVK Life and
DEVK P&C's life
insurance entity to have registered stable investment return
rates in 2015
(2014: 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively).
In its 2014 consolidated accounts, DEVK P&C had total assets of
EUR11bn and DEVK
Life had total assets of EUR5.7bn. The DEVK group had about
4,000 staff at
end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade would include substantial
improvements of
DEVK group life operations' market position and of DEVK's
non-life underwriting
profitability and resilience to competitive pressure in the
German motor
insurance market. However, Fitch views an upgrade of DEVK's
ratings as unlikely
in the near- to medium-term.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of the DEVK group include
the Prism FBM
score falling to 'very strong', a significant weakening of
reserving
methodologies or a substantial decrease in motor premiums due to
pricing
pressure from competition.
The key rating trigger for an upgrade of Echo Re would be a
significant increase
in its strategic importance for the DEVK group, in Fitch's view.
However, the
agency views this as unlikely in the near- to medium-term.
A key rating trigger for a downgrade of Echo Re would be reduced
strategic
importance of the company within the group. This may be
manifested through a
reduction in the importance of Echo Re within the DEVK group's
reinsurance
operations or of reinsurance operations as a whole within the
DEVK group.
The following seven entities are affirmed at IFS 'A+'. Echo Re's
IFS rating is
affirmed at 'A-'. All eight entities have Stable Outlooks.
DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und
HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn
DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein
a.G. Betriebliche
Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn
DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG
DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG
DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG
DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG
DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
