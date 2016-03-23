(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
Abanca's Long-term IDR is driven by the bank's standalone
creditworthiness, as
captured by the VR. The ratings reflect the bank's adequate
capitalisation and
comfortable funding and liquidity profile for the rating but
also weak core
banking profitability and a high, albeit decreasing, stock of
problem assets.
Abanca's profits have significantly relied on extraordinary
items in the last
couple of years. In 2015, the bank made capital gains from its
government debt
securities portfolio and from its equity stakes, which enabled
it to increase
provisions and offset a reduction in net interest income and
increased
non-recurring operating costs.
Pressure on the bank's core profitability reflects a large
legacy bond
portfolio, a low yielding mortgage book partly affected by the
absence of
interest rate floors since May 2013 and expensive fixed-rate
mortgage covered
bond issuance. Abanca will be challenged to substantially
improve its
profitability, but the maturing expensive wholesale debt,
improving customer
spreads, lower loan impairment charges and cost-cutting measures
should support
earnings.
Asset quality continued to improve in 2015, helped by write-offs
and recoveries.
Its problem asset (NPLs and foreclosed assets) ratio declined to
11.6% at
end-2015 from 14.7% at end-2014, but this continues to compare
unfavourably by
international standards. Asset quality weaknesses are mitigated
by sound NPL
cover at 60%, which is at the higher end of the range for
Spanish banks. Fitch
expects problem assets to continue declining, helped by Spain's
economic
recovery.
Abanca's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio remained broadly
unchanged at 13.7% at
end-2015 and its fully loaded CET1 ratio was 13.8%. In our
assessment of
capital, the FCC does not take into account any potential
dividend distribution
relating to the deferred payments to the Spanish Fund for
Orderly Bank
Restructuring (FROB) in connection with the 2013 acquisition of
Abanca from the
Spanish government. When taking dividends into account, the FCC
would be 12.5%.
Capital at risk from unreserved problem assets decreased to 48%
of FCC at
end-2015 (53% when adjusted for the potential distribution of
dividends), from
67% at end-2014.
Abanca's funding structure is comfortable for the rating. The
bank funds loans
with retail deposits, as reflected by a gross loan/deposit ratio
of 96% at
end-2015. However, ECB funding remains comparatively higher than
peers' as it is
used to fund a large stock of legacy debt securities, including
those related to
the transfer of real estate assets to Spain's bad bank (SAREB).
Liquidity
reserves are ample in the context of scheduled debt repayments.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that the
bank becomes non-viable.
Fitch views the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. BRRD
has been
effective in EU member states since 1 January 2015, including
minimum loss
absorption requirements before resolution financing or
alternative financing
(eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full
application of BRRD,
including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
BRRD was transposed
into Spanish legislation on 18 June 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
While upside is currently limited, the bank's IDRs and VR could
be upgraded if
Abanca sustainably improves its underlying profitability,
principally by
enhancing the profitability of its core banking business,
diversifying income
sources and reducing costs. Continued asset quality improvement
leading to a
decrease in loan impairments as well as capital at risk from
unreserved problem
assets, could also be rating-positive.
Downward rating pressure would arise from loan quality and
capital
deterioration, or a significant increase in appetite for profits
that
compromises its risk profile amid low loan growth prospects in
the next two
years. Similarly, a deterioration of the bank's funding and
liquidity profile
would put pressure on the ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
