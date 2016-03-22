(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, March 22 (Fitch) A significant slowdown in
leveraged finance
issuance has pressured underwriting revenues for large US
investment banks,
according to Fitch Ratings.
A slew of debt deals have been delayed given challenging market
conditions,
contributing to what is expected to be weaker overall investment
banking
results. From a rating perspective, large US investment banks
continue to
benefit from diversified revenue sources, strong capitalization
and solid
liquidity that serve to moderate the impact of cyclical capital
markets pressure
on revenues.
here
Fitch believes that over the past several months, the repricing
of risk has
stalled issuance in both the leveraged loan and high yield
spaces, underscored
by a mere $89 billion of new volume issued in fourth-quarter
2015. The weakness
persisted in January and February 2016, with only $44 billion of
combined high
yield and institutional loan volume. Furthermore, pricing
continues to be
elevated for issuance with 'B' rating category spreads,
currently LIBOR plus 500
basis points in February 2016.
Not surprisingly, some arrangers have had difficulty
distributing loans extended
prior to the current spread widening. In particular, syndication
market
conditions for loan exposures to issuers at the lower end of the
rating spectrum
remain challenging. This creates a negative feedback loop
whereby widening
spreads give banks pause to underwrite deals for fear of
syndication risk,
thereby driving spreads wider.
This slowdown in volumes has been particularly difficult for
investment banks,
which earn substantial origination and distribution fees from
this activity.
More broadly, this slowdown has also served in part to
contribute to challenging
earnings performance for investment banks.
For example, Jefferies Group LLC noted in its results for the
fiscal first
quarter ended Feb. 29 that "leverage lending activity and
related liquidity was
very muted during the quarter." Jefferies is an investment bank
that is not
subject to bank regulation and was considered to be in a
position to benefit
from the dislocation resulting from banks being subject to
leveraged lending
guidelines. However, Jefferies has been negatively affected by
the leveraged
lending softness and recently had layoffs in its originations
group. As a
result, Jefferies's commercial lending joint venture, Jefferies
Finance, marked
down two loans held for sale by a combined $38 million.
The weakness in both institutional loan and high-yield issuance
so far this
year, as well as the low amount of loan maturities in 2016,
would suggest that
2016 issuance should be down slightly from 2015. This implies
that debt
underwritng net revenue will continue to be challening at least
through the
first half of the year.
