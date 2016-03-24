(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd's (DBS Taiwan) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and its National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING The affirmation of IDRs, National Ratings and Support Ratings reflects Fitch's view that Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd's (DBS, AA-/Stable) ability and propensity to support DBS Taiwan would continue to be extremely high. The IDRs and Outlook of DBS Taiwan remain aligned with those of DBS, as DBS Taiwan is a core subsidiary of DBS. This is underpinned by DBS's full control and ownership of DBS Taiwan, a high level of management and operational integration and DBS Taiwan's key role in the group's Greater China strategy. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING Any rating action on DBS could trigger a similar rating action on DBS Taiwan's IDRs. DBS Taiwan's National ratings would be downgraded if DBS's Long-Term IDR is downgraded to below Taiwan's sovereign rating of 'A+'. DBS Taiwan's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in DBS's willingness to extend extraordinary support to DBS Taiwan on a timely basis, for example, if Fitch no longer views DBS Taiwan to be a core part of the group. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd. Taipei, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Sophia Chen Director +886 2 8175 7604 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1001427 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.