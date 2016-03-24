(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Public Joint
Stock Company Ukrainian Railway's (Ukrainian Railway) Long-term
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' (Restricted Default) from
'C', following
completion of the company's Eurobonds exchange. The rating is
then upgraded to
'CCC'.
Following the exchange, Fitch had withdrawn the Long-term
foreign currency
rating 'C' on Shortline Plc's USD500m loan participation notes
(LPNs) due 2018.
Simultaneously the agency has assigned 'CCC' to Shortline Plc's
new USD500m LPNs
due 2021 that were issued in exchange to the original 2018 LPNs.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
Ukrainian Railway's Long-term local currency IDR of 'RD' and
National Long-term
rating of 'RD (ukr)' are unaffected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade follows the completion of the restructuring of
Ukrainian Railway's
USD500m Eurobonds due 2018 structured via Shortline Plc's LPNs.
In accordance
with Fitch's distressed debt exchange (DDE) criteria, a DDE is
deemed to have
occurred, among others, if a restructuring imposes a material
reduction in terms
(including extension of maturity) compared with the original
contractual terms
of an entity's financial obligations.
The restructuring terms included a maturity extension to 15
September 2021 from
21 May 2018; coupon step-up to 9.875% from 9.5%; and an
amortisation schedule of
principal with 60% of the principal to be repaid in 2019, 20% in
2020 and 20% in
2021. Fitch views that the coupon step-up does not fully
compensate the
extension of maturity so we consider that our DDE criteria have
been met.
The upgrade of Ukrainian Railway's Long-term foreign currency
IDR to 'CCC'
indicates that Ukrainian Railway has successfully completed the
exchange of
Shortline's LPNs, leading to a lengthening of the company's
external debt
maturity profile, thereby reducing refinancing risks. The
company remains
current on foreign currency loans from international financial
institutions -
EBRD, European Investment Bank and Korea Eximbank.
The exchange of Ukrainian Railway's Eurobonds was part of
Ukraine's (CCC/C/CCC)
state debt restructuring as part of IMF's Extended Fund Facility
programme. This
reflects the ongoing linkages between Ukrainian Railway and its
sponsor,
Ukraine. Therefore the agency continues to view Ukrainian
Railway as a
credit-linked public-sector entity (PSE) as per Fitch's PSEs
rating criteria
(see Fitch Withdraws Ukrzaliznytsia's Ratings; Rates Ukrainian
Railway 'C').
Ukrainian Railway's foreign currency IDR is equalised with that
of the
sovereign.
The notes' rating is equalised with Ukrainian Railway's
Long-term foreign
currency IDR, reflecting Fitch's view that default risk on the
notes is the same
as Ukrainian Railway's other foreign currency senior unsecured
obligations. The
notes benefit from the suretyship agreement made between
Shortline and Ukrainian
Railway.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Ukrainian Railway's Long-term foreign currency IDR is
equalised with that of
its sponsor, Ukraine, it will likely mirror any rating action on
the sovereign's
Long-term foreign currency IDR.
Adverse changes to the company's ability and capacity to service
its foreign
liabilities would lead to a downgrade of the Long-term foreign
currency IDR.
The rating on Shortline Plc's LPNs is equalised with Ukrainian
Railway's
Long-term foreign currency IDR therefore will move in tandem
with Ukrainian
Railway's Long-term foreign currency IDR.
Fitch will also review and re-rate the company's local currency
IDR and National
Long-term rating once the company has completed its domestic
debt restructuring
and information is available on its post-restructuring credit
profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
Public Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Railway"
Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'RD' from 'C' and
subsequently
upgraded to 'CCC'
Short-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'RD' from 'C' and
subsequently
upgraded to 'C'
Shortline Plc
USD500m LPNs (ISIN XS0934134312, US825262AA68) Long-term foreign
currency rating
'C' withdrawn
USD500m LPNs (ISIN XS1374118658, XS1374118906) Long-term foreign
currency rating
assigned at 'CCC'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
