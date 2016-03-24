(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects
China-based Beijing
Capital Land Ltd.'s (BCL; BB+/Stable) leverage to have peaked in
2015. The
company's destocking in lower-tier cities will gradually come to
an end while
growth in land acquisition costs will flatten in 2016.
BCL's change in its geographic focus drove a substantial
increase in land
acquisition costs in the past two years. Land investment in 2015
rose by 16% to
CNY22.4bn, after a 66% jump in 2014. More than 70% of the land
acquired was in
Beijing and Shanghai in 2014 and 2015, as the company steered
away from
lower-tier cities that are bogged down by an oversupply of
residential
properties.
BCL's leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted inventory,
increased to 68% in
2015 from 64% in 2014, the company's 2015 results showed.
However, leverage was
off a historical high of 75% at 30 June 2015. Fitch believes
that BCL's leverage
will decline as it completes its aggressive land bank
replenishment in Tier 1
and 2 cities and future land investment stays flat. BCL will
start to benefit
from a better land bank structure, with 80% of the land by value
in five core
cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing and Chengdu.
At the same time, BCL's painful destocking in lower-tier cities,
which caused a
significant drop in EBITDA margin to only 6% in 2015 from 17% in
2014, is closer
to an end. Margin is likely to revert to a normal range of
15%-20% in later 2016
when BCL begins to recognise revenue from higher-margin projects
presold in
2015.
BCL has also announced that it plans to apply for an A-share
listing in mainland
China. The amount to be raised is still uncertain at this stage.
Fitch thinks
that an A-share listing will broaden BCL's future funding
channels, provide an
additional liquidity source and lower the company's funding
costs.
The 2015 results were in line with Fitch's expectations, and
support the
company's rating.
