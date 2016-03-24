(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/TAIPEI, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn the rating of HSBC Sri Lanka Branch's (HSBCSL) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)' with a Stable Outlook due to commercial reasons. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS HSBCSL's rating is at the highest end of the National Rating scale and reflects the credit profile and financial strength of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB; Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): AA-/Stable). The rating is tied to HKSB's IDR because of HSBCSL's legal status as a branch of HKSB, making HSBCSL an extension of the same legal entity as HKSB. HKSB's rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency IDRs of 'B+' with a Negative Outlook. As a result, HSBCSL's rating on the National Rating scale is mapped to 'AAA(lka)'. Fitch believes support from HKSB would be forthcoming if required, subject to regulatory constraints on remitting money into Sri Lanka. Contact: Primary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +94 112541900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala Analyst +94 112541900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.