(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB-' to TMB Bank Public Company Limited's (TMB; BBB-/Stable) USD300m 5.5-year senior unsecured notes due October 2021. The notes are issued under TMB's USD3.0bn Euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme, and are issued by the bank's Cayman Islands branch. The EMTN programme was rated 'BBB-' in September 2013. The rating action follows the completion of the bond issue, as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 23 March 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as TMB's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', representing the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the senior unsecured notes would be directly impacted by any changes in the bank's IDR. For further details on TMB's key rating drivers and rating sensitivities, refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Thailand's Mid-Sized Banks" dated 6 November 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com. The other ratings of TMB are unaffected by this action, and are as follows: Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: 'F3' Viability Rating: 'bbb-' Support Rating: '3' Support Rating Floor: 'BB+' National Long-Term Rating: 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: 'F1(tha)' USD3.0bn senior unsecured medium-term note programme: 'BBB-' Long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-' Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)' Legacy Basel II subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jackerin Jeeradit Associate Director +66 2108 0163 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 November 2015 Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.