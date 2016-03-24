(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) China Jinmao Holdings Group
Limited's (Jinmao;
BBB-/Stable) net leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, is likely
to stay below 40% in 2016 (2015 estimate: 40.9%), underpinned by
robust growth
in contracted sales and increased recurring income, Fitch
Ratings says.
The property company's EBITDA fell 32% to CNY6.3bn in 2015, but
this has no
impact on its ratings. Fitch does not consider the timing of
accounting profit
recognition, upon project delivery, an important factor in our
ratings for
Chinese homebuilders because almost all project cash flows would
have occurred
before the properties are delivered.
Jinmao's contracted sales from property development rose 50% to
CNY27.8bn in
2015, significantly increasing its business scale. This growth
is likely to be
sustained, based on its plans for project launches in 2016.
Fitch expects gross
margin to be resilient above 30% as the majority of the projects
are in first or
second-tier cities, which enjoy better demand and stronger
pricing.
Primary land sales fell by 23% in 2015 and this has contributed
to the lower
profit. The fall was due to the government's strict land control
in Changsha,
where Jinmao operates its Meixi Lake projects. Fitch estimates
that the
company's unsold primary land amounted to approximately 20
million sqm at
end-2015, which would sustain more than 10 years of development.
This would be a
stable source of cash revenue for Jinmao as land costs have
already been paid
and it does not need to incur further development expenditure.
Fitch expects
2016 primary land sales to hit the company's CNY3bn target,
which would
complement core property development sales and help Jinmao
achieve 20% sales
growth in 2016.
The company's recurrent income from the investment property and
hotel businesses
rose 6.4% in 2015, with improved EBITDA margin widening to 40%
from 31.3%, which
reflected the more stable operations at its new hotel assets.
The three new
hotels that have opened since 2014 recorded much higher revenue
per available
room and started to contribute profit in 2015. Fitch expects
Jinmao's recurring
EBITDA to interest coverage to improve to 0.5x in 2016 from 0.4x
in 2015 on a
deconsolidated basis, as the scale of investment properties and
hotels in
operation increases.
Contact:
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Jenny Wenjun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
