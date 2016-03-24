(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) The Basel Committee's regular
assessments of how its
members are implementing its rules are resulting in greater
consistency, says
Fitch Ratings. National authorities often try to address issues
before the
formal Basel reviews begin.
The Committee's Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme
(RCAP) is intended
to ensure "full, timely and consistent implementation" and to
"maintain market
confidence in regulatory ratios". Implementation had often been
uneven in the
past, notably in the US, where the Basel II rules only came into
effect in 2008,
accompanied by prolonged capital floors based on Basel I. Many
Basel members
have had their own interpretation of the rules, which in some
cases differed
widely.
The Basel Committee sets minimum standards for banks, but does
not have
legislative or enforcement powers, which means it is reliant on
individual
members to implement the rules. The RCAP seeks to address this
by identifying
and publicising gaps in implementation, encouraging members to
update their
rules as needed.
For example, RCAPs for Russia and Turkey published in March 2016
showed
compliance with the risk-based capital standards and Liquidity
Coverage Ratio
implementation, which came into effect on 1 January 2015. Both
Russia and Turkey
took steps ahead of the review to increase compliance with Basel
rules.
The Basel Committee found the US "largely compliant" in its
December 2014
findings. US authorities issued proposals to increase the
overall consistency of
US capital regulations with the Basel standards during the RCAP
review period.
Material deviations were limited to the securitisation framework
(arising from
the Dodd-Frank prohibition on use of external credit ratings)
and the permanent
implementation of a rule in the trading book that was only
intended to allow
time-limited transitional relief.
The EU was deemed "non-compliant" in December 2014 even though
12 of 14 RCAP
categories were either "compliant" or "largely compliant". The
Committee
considered the counterparty credit risk framework non-compliant,
as EU banks are
permitted to exclude some exposures from the credit valuation
adjustment (CVA)
risk capital charge (qualifying corporates, pension funds and EU
sovereigns).
The Basel Committee found this deviation "materially boosts"
bank capital
ratios. Another issue was the application of an "SME supporting
factor" of
0.7619, introduced to neutralise the effect of the Basel III
capital
conservation buffer on SME lending.
Russia amended its minimum common equity Tier 1 and total
capital ratios to
align with Basel, to 4.5% and 8% respectively, from 5% and 10%,
but the
reduction of minimum capital requirements is offset by the
implementation of
capital buffers. Certain fixed standardised risk-weightings were
amended to
better align to Basel standards, but the Committee highlighted
the lack of risk
weight granularity for non-sovereign exposures.
All jurisdictions so far assessed except the EU have been judged
compliant or
largely compliant for risk-based capital. The EU has not
formally announced
further actions to improve compliance, but the European Banking
Authority has
been consulting since November 2015 on additional Pillar 2
capital requirements
for banks exposed to material CVA risk. In contrast, the SME
supporting factor
remains a key facet of the EU's Basel implementation, as agreed
by the European
Parliament. Legislators support its application to avoid
negative repercussions
from the new capital standards on SMEs' access to funding and EU
economic
growth, and to reflect the high dependence of SMEs on bank
finance within the
EU.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
