(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Peru's
sovereign ratings
as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+', Outlook
Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured local-currency bonds at 'A-';
--Country ceiling at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Peru's creditworthiness is underpinned by its established track
record of macro
policy credibility, consistency, and flexibility, which has
delivered
macroeconomic and financial stability. Strong fiscal and
external balance sheets
balance the country's high commodity dependence, low government
revenue base,
financial dollarization and structural constrains in terms of
income per capita,
social indicators and institutional quality.
Peru's competitive copper mining industry continues expanding
despite the
terms-of-trade shock from weakened global demand for base
metals. Rising copper
export volumes are expected to be a key driver of gradual
narrowing of the
current account deficit and recovery of economic growth toward
4% by 2017.
A robust external liquidity ratio of 353%, and the sovereign's
net external
creditor position, equivalent to 22% of GDP, mitigate risks from
high commodity
dependence, financial dollarization, private net external debt,
and non-resident
participation, 36%, in the central government PEN securities
market. Peru's
strong sovereign balance sheet - with low government debt and
4%-of-GDP fiscal
stabilization fund - have given the government the space to
adjust to the
external shock.
Successive Peruvian administrations have maintained credible
economic policies
despite lacking strong congressional majorities, and against the
backdrop of the
weak political party system. The adoption of a new electoral law
close to the
national elections on April 10 has introduced uncertainty to the
presidential
election. The disqualification of leading presidential
candidates could
undermine the mandate of the next presidential administration.
On balance, Fitch expects that Peru will maintain economic
policy continuity,
given the popular consensus in favour of macroeconomic
stability.
The government is using fiscal space to smooth the economic
adjustment with an
infrastructure programme and step-wise reduction of the
corporate income tax.
For 2016, the improved growth prospects and moderate El Nino
impact have reduced
the need to use fiscal space. The government narrowed its
deficit target to 2%
of GDP. This follows a smaller-than-expected deficit result in
2015. Lower
mining revenue and income tax drove the 7.5% real contraction of
current revenue
while the administrative transition of subnational government
contributed to a
fall in annual general government infrastructure spending
despite pick-up in
H2-2015. The government plans to reduce the deficit by
0.5%-of-GDP per year in
2017 and 2018, gradually converging to the 1% of GDP deficit
limit permitted by
the fiscal rule.
Pre-financing of the 2016 budget deficit and 2017 debt service
reduces the
government's near-term sensitivity to U.S. interest rate rises
and
election-related uncertainty. Fitch expects general government
debt to peak at
25% of GDP in 2016 and the interest burden to remain low at 5%
of revenue.
International issuance and PEN depreciation raised the external
share of
government debt. Nearly half of general government debt is
exposed to currency
risk.
The current account deficit, 4.4% of GDP in 2015, remains larger
than the 'BBB'
median.
Fitch expects the completion of FDI-funded mining investments
and rising copper
export volumes during 2016-2017 will narrow the CAD toward 3.8%
of GDP in 2017.
Capital goods imports for infrastructure projects and the
measured pace of
foreign exchange adjustment are expected to sustain import
demand. Peru's
diminishing gross external financing requirement (current
accounts deficit plus
total external amortizations) is expected to moderate toward 29%
of
international reserves in 2017. Public and private external
borrowing for
infrastructure is projected to rise.
Economic growth recovered to 3.3% in 2015. Although its growth
potential has
diminished, Fitch expects Peru's growth to reach 3.3% in 2016
and 4% in 2017,
outperforming the 'BBB' median and most Latin American peers.
Rising copper production and infrastructure investment are
expected to propel
growth, with downside risks from sharper-than-expected
deceleration of the
Chinese economy and upside potential if the incoming
administration is able to
negotiate the resumption of pending mining investments.
The central bank has tightened monetary policy to curtail
inflation, which is
above-target at 4.5% yoy, and to anchor inflation expectations
within the
2%+/-1% target band. It paused in March after three consecutive
rate increases
during December-February to 4.25%. Sol depreciation of 14%
during 2015, utility
price appreciation due to USD-indexed contracts, and food supply
shocks have
lifted CPI inflation.
The central bank has taken macroprudential steps to reduce
Peru's still high
level of credit dollarization, a risk for financial stability
and a historical
constraint to exchange-rate policy flexibility. Foreign
currency-denominated
credit declined to 30% at year-end 2015 from 38% in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action are:
--A negative external shock - such as a sharp decline in the
price of Peru's
main commodity exports - resulting in weaker macroeconomic
performance and
deterioration in the sovereign's balance sheet;
--Erosion of policy credibility that results in diminished
investment and growth
prospects;
--Sharp decline in external liquidity.
Conversely, the main factors that could lead to a positive
rating action are:
--Sustained growth that reduces Peru's income gap and improves
social indicators
relative to higher-rated sovereigns;
--Strengthened institutional capacity that improves the
effectiveness of
economic and social policy implementation;
--Significant improvements in Peru's fiscal and external balance
sheets and
material reduction of financial dollarization.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects China's economy to grow 6.2% and 6% in 2016 and
2017,
respectively.
Fitch assumes copper production continues to increase over
2016-2017 as expanded
and new mines come online. Fitch assumes copper prices will
stabilize at current
levels in 2016 and moderately improve in 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelli Bissett-Tom
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0564
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9165
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0277
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001379
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.