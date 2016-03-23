(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Credit Suisse AG's
(Credit Suisse, A/Positive/a) accelerated restructuring
announced today
highlights that earnings downside from some of its core capital
markets
franchises is proving greater than expected in challenging
market conditions.
Credit Suisse guided that its Global Markets (GM) business will
likely report a
pre-tax loss in 1Q16, and announced that it is stepping up the
pace of its
efforts to adjust its company profile to become a less
leveraged, less capital
markets-driven bank and to address its inflexible cost base.
However, execution
risks of the new strategy highlighted by Fitch as a key rating
sensitivity for
Credit Suisse have heightened.
To achieve its strategy, additional measures will be taken on
costs, the
composition of the investment banking business and its capital
consumption.
First, the previously announced CHF2bn net cost saving target by
2018 has been
revised to CHF3bn, primarily driven by an incremental headcount
reduction of
around 2,000 in the investment bank, and by an increase in the
proportion of
discretionary investment spending. The bank now targets CHF0.8bn
additional
gross cost savings by 2018 than initially planned in October
2015, all of which
relate to the GM division.
Second, Credit Suisse targets a further reduction in GM
risk-weighted assets
(RWA) of around USD25bn by end-2016 to reach USD60bn, 20% below
reported RWAs at
end-4Q15 and 30% below its previous target for this segment. For
the division,
the leverage exposure target for 2016 is USD290bn, 24% lower
than the previously
disclosed goal for end-2015. Third, asset and business sales of
around CHF1bn in
2016 are aimed at supporting the bank's 11%-12% fully-loaded
Basel III Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio target, which will likely come under
pressure due to
additional restructuring expenses, largely front-loaded in 2016.
We believe the revised strategy shows the immediate challenges
the bank is
facing in resizing its capital market activities in a difficult
market
environment and highlights the risks to Credit Suisse's
capitalisation in 2016,
especially after its fully-applied Basel III CET1 ratio already
fell by about
80bps q-o-q to 11.4% in 4Q15.
If executed successfully, we expect the securities and
investment banking
businesses' contribution to group RWAs to fall materially from
around 50%
currently (including Investment Banking & Capital Markets
(IBCM), GM and part of
the sales and trading activities in the Asia Pacific Division),
which could
reduce Credit Suisse's potential earnings volatility and risk
exposure in the
medium term.
However, we expect a number of execution risks on the way to
reaching these
strategic goals. First, achieving the reduction of the strategic
resolution unit
(SRU) according to plan is conditional on successfully unwinding
often illiquid
positions and asset sale. Savings in the SRU are expected to
account for a large
share of the bank's overall cost savings and may be difficult to
achieve given
the challenging operating environment and the additional
USD10bn-15bn in RWAs
being added to the unit. Second, reducing products and services
in capital
markets may negatively affect Credit Suisse's franchise and
revenue in other
core businesses, including in Asia Pacific, one of the bank's
main growth areas.
Third, improving Credit Suisse's earnings profile in the medium
term will depend
on the bank's ability to stabilise the performance of IBCM, GM
and International
Wealth Management after two consecutive years of falling
revenues. Fourth,
further unforeseen but not impossible litigation costs and
negative adjustments
to defined benefit pension assets as a result of potential rate
reductions by
the Swiss National Bank may pose further challenges.
The announcement has no immediate effect on Credit Suisse's
ratings, but will be
considered in the context of 1Q16 results for Credit Suisse and
its global
trading and universal bank peers. The Positive Outlook on Credit
Suisse AG's IDR
(but not Credit Suisse Group AG's) primarily reflects our view
that due to a
build-up of substantial buffers of qualifying junior debt,
including around
CHF15bn total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) debt issued
indirectly out of the
holding company, default risk of senior creditors at Credit
Suisse AG is
becoming lower than the risk of the bank failing (as reflected
in its Viability
Rating). However, our assessment of the bank's capitalisation
and any potential
rating uplift are considered in the context of the bank being
able to stabilise
and restore core underlying earnings retention as it implements
its
restructuring plan.
