(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PSP Swiss
Property AG's (PSP) senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and its
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The
Short-term IDR has
been affirmed at 'F2'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation of PSP's continued
strong financial
risk profile driven by recurring rental income from a high
quality, purely Swiss
commercial property portfolio. A conservative balance sheet and
management
approach towards financing its long-term assets provide ample
headroom for the
current ratings. The Swiss property market remains stable even
despite some
weakness in 2015. PSP's business model is underpinned by the
positive yield gap
between its property income yields and low CHF funding rates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Uncertain Environment
PSP, with its purely Swiss portfolio, does not directly suffer
from the
strengthening of the Swiss Franc. Nonetheless, Fitch will
monitor any impact a
stronger franc may have on its tenants. Uncertainties from
ongoing immigration
reform in Switzerland may also undermine the overall appeal of
the Swiss real
estate market.
Conservative LTV Through-the-cycle
Fitch believes PSP has conservatively managed its loan-to-value
ratio (LTV; net
debt/portfolio value excluding development) through the cycle
and will continue
to do so. The LTV, as estimated by Fitch, decreased to 31% in
2015 from 37% in
2009, largely driven by the increased portfolio value. As a
result, PSP compares
favourably with players which use revaluation gains to further
leverage their
balance sheet. PSP's 2015 LTV remained roughly unchanged on the
previous year.
Strong Debt Serviceability
PSP has a good track record of beating Fitch's estimates and we
expect the
company to continue to achieve EBITDA net interest cover around
7.0x and an LTV
between 25% and 35% over the medium term. This is well within
our rating
guidelines, despite the shorter lease structures in Switzerland
(three to five
years versus seven to eight years for offices in the UK).
Signs of Market Overheating
The current low and even negative interest rate environment
continues to
increase the level of capital flows into prime Swiss commercial
property, which
is viewed as a safe haven. This has started to stretch
fundamentals and Fitch
expects yields on PSP's assets to remain low.
Turning Swiss Rental Market
The Swiss rental market is expected to remain somewhat weak in
2016, with
pressure on vacancy rates, especially in Zurich, and flat rents.
However, the
Swiss market should remain reasonably healthy for prime offices.
The rental
market continues to be supported by a robust Swiss economy,
which is attracting
international businesses.
Strong Recurring Rental Income
Cash flow generation has proved defensive through the cycle.
Vacancy rate
decreased to 8.5% in 2015 (10% in 2014). PSP's management
remains cautious,
citing the oversupply of office space that has been built up
over the past years
(especially in peripheral areas of Zurich and Geneva). The
absorption of this
oversupply will take time, which may have a further dampening
effect on rental
prices. PSP does not have any significant tenant arrears and has
not experienced
any material tenant defaults.
Measured Development Exposure
PSP's outstanding committed development exposure is moderate at
CHF86m in 2016,
although the potential programme is around CHF554m until 2022.
Fitch expects
total development capex for 2016 to remain below 3% of the
investment property
portfolio value.
Limited Geographic Diversification
The ratings are constrained by the size of the Swiss property
market, which is
small by European standards. The ratings also incorporate the
fairly short-term
lease structure in Switzerland (five years with the possibility
of extending at
the tenant's request for a further five years).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Moderate increase in vacancy rate leading to a slight decrease
in rental
income
- No material change in valuation in 2016
- A small decrease in funding rates
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- An increase in rent arrears, tenant defaults, resulting in
EBITDA interest
cover falling below 2.5x (2015: 7.9x)
- LTV above 40% and net debt to EBITDA above 9.5x (2015: 8.7x)
on a sustained
basis
- Material committed development spending rising above 15% of
the portfolio
value (2% in 2015)
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Material diversification of existing portfolio geographically
or by sector.
This transformation would have to be supported by financial
metrics being
maintained, notably LTV below 40% through the cycle.
LIQUIDITY
PSP has solid liquidity, with CHF650m of undrawn credit
facilities that should
cover its needs over the next 24 months, and has only limited
committed capex.
Further, PSP has firm access to both local Swiss banks and bond
markets.
