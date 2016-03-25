(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lithuania's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at A-',
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Lithuania's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lithuania's ratings are supported by institutional strengths and
a policy
framework that come with eurozone membership, as well as its
government's stable
fiscal finances. However, the ratings remain constrained by the
country's weaker
external finances and lower per capita income than similar 'A'
rated peers.
Fitch forecasts Lithuania to grow 2.9% in 2016. Economic growth
will be
predominately domestic led, with household consumption the main
driver as
supportive fiscal policies and robust growth in real wages will
help boost
levels of disposable income. Positive contributions to growth
are also expected
to come from investment, although at a slower pace than in 2015
as use of EU
funds temporarily slows due to the start of a new programme
period (2014-2020).
With a strong momentum in domestic demand for 2016, import
growth is projected
to continue outpacing export growth for a second year.
Downside risks weigh on Fitch's macroeconomic baseline. We
continue to expect a
negative impact on Lithuania's export and transportation sectors
from the
prolonged recession in Russia (its largest export trading
partner), and the
imposed Russian embargo on certain EU food products. Fitch
estimates that the
direct impact from Russia shaved as much as 1.0pp off
Lithuania's GDP growth in
2015. This impact should be lower in 2016. With the subdued
export environment,
Lithuania's current account deficit is estimated to have widened
to 2.5% of GDP
in 2015 from a surplus of 3.5% in 2014.
Strong front-loaded fiscal consolidation in recent years have
helped bring
Lithuania's fiscal finances in line with 'A' range peers.
General government
debt estimated at 42.6% of GDP in 2015 is consistent with the
'A' median of
44.6%, while the fiscal deficit at 0.9% of GDP is below the 'A'
median of 2.1%.
For 2016, we expect a fiscal deficit close to 1.3% of GDP.
Widening of the
deficit is consistent with government plans to strengthen social
assistance and
public investment in the economy, while implementing better tax
administration.
However, these measures are being undertaken in an environment
of deteriorating
demographics. The European Commission estimate age-related costs
will increase
by 3.7% of GDP by 2040, on unchanged policies, more than twice
the EU average of
1.2% of GDP. Lithuania has one of the lowest tax revenue-to-GDP
ratios in the EU
(28% against the EU average of 40%).
Lithuania's banking sector benefits from being part of the ECB's
Single
Supervisory Mechanism and gaining access to ECB liquidity. The
sector is well
capitalised (Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 24.3% 2015), and
on-going
deleveraging has improved banks' balance sheets, with
non-performing loans now
at 5.5% (2015) compared with a peak of 20.4% in 2010. Fitch
views positively the
high level of foreign ownership in the banking sector, which
reduces the risk of
financial sector liabilities migrating onto the sovereign
balance sheet.
Lithuania's ratings remain constrained by its weaker external
finances compared
with its 'A' peers. Since peaking in 2009 (at 38.9% of GDP),
Lithuania's net
external debt position has stayed on a downward trend (22.4% of
GDP, 2015).
However, its position compares unfavourably against the median
net external
creditor position of its 'A' range peers (20.4% of GDP). Fitch
projects a
gradual reduction in Lithuania's net external debt/GDP ratio in
2016, driven
mainly by on-going deleveraging in the banking sector.
Structural rigidities in the economy (including high
unemployment, low domestic
savings) also constrain Lithuania's rating, given that it weighs
on the
economy's growth potential and therefore the convergence in
income levels with
higher rated peers. Adopting a new Labour Code, currently under
consideration in
parliament, which aims to improve the flexibility of the labour
market and
foster a better business environment, would be a positive step
to improve
competiveness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger positive rating action include:
- A sustainable improvement in external debt ratios.
- A longer track record of strong and stable economic growth
that fosters higher
income per capita, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic
imbalances.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Deterioration in Lithuania's public debt dynamics, for
example, from sustained
fiscal slippage and/or economic underperformance.
- Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated
with overheating
of the domestic economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that the
eurozone will avoid
prolonged deflation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 144 299 142
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
