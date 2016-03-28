(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 28 (Fitch) U.S. life insurers experienced
relatively stable
earnings in 2015 with flat pretax operating income growth.
Earnings were boosted
by higher fee income, which offset modestly lower interest
margins, unfavorable
mortality and a strong U.S. dollar, according to a Fitch Ratings
dashboard
summarizing GAAP results for U.S. life insurance companies.
"Protracted low interest rates continued to pressure investment
yields and while
life insurers have largely offset these pressures with
prepayment income and
strong performance on alternative investments, Fitch expects
these offsetting
factors to dwindle in 2016," said Dafina Dunmore, Director at
Fitch. Dunmore
added that "low oil and gas prices and structural changes in the
energy market
led to impairments in 2015, and is expected to accelerate in
2016."
Average operating return on equity remained relatively flat at
11.9% in 2015
compared with 12.0% in 2014 for Fitch's rated universe. Fixed
annuities
contributed to interest margin compression while retirement
plans and asset
management business lines benefited from increased fee income.
In this dashboard, Fitch analyzes key drivers of 2015 operating
results for 17
publicly traded life insurers in Fitch's rated universe. The
dashboard 'U.S.
Life Insurance - GAAP Results' dated March 28, 2016, is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports',
or by clicking
on the link.
Contact:
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Douglas R. Baker
Analyst
+1-312-368-3207
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2015).
U.S. Life Insurance GAAP Results Dashboard
here
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.