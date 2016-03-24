(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Resources Land
Ltd's (CR Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Chinese homebuilder's
foreign-currency
senior unsecured ratings and the ratings of its rated issues at
'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects that CR Land's strong financial profile
even though it
has added five to six investment properties a year to build up
its portfolio in
this segment. CR Land continues to rely on property development
to generate
operating cash flow to support the expansion of its investment
property
portfolio. CR Land's development business is also comparable to
other 'BBB+'
rated Chinese homebuilders - given its strong market position in
Tier-1 and
Tier-2 cities and its prudent land acquisition strategy. The
ratings are
constrained by the small scale of the company's investment
property business
relative to its property-development business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Performance in 2015: CR Land's contracted sales in 2015
increased by 23%
to CNY85.2bn, but land acquisition expenditure was flat at
CNY29.4bn on an
attributable basis. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, was
only 15.9% at end-2015 (2014: 22.9%). Recurring rental income
from investment
properties increased 22.9% to HKD5.7bn in 2015. We expect the
recurring income
interest coverage - as measured by recurring rental income
EBITDA to gross
interest paid - to gradually improve to above 1.0x by 2018 from
the estimated
0.6x in 2015.
Healthy Cash Generation from Development: CR Land continued to
generate cash
flow from operations (CFO) in its development business in the
past four years,
even though its development land bank expanded by 41% over the
same time. Fitch
expects its 2015 CFO to exceed HKD30bn with investment property
land
acquisitions treated as capex. CR Land will continue to adopt a
prudent land
acquisition strategy, targeting good locations in Tier-1 and
Tier-2 cities and
maximising operating cash flow from its property development
business to support
the expansion of its investment property portfolio and
deleverage. CR Land plans
to open 18 new malls with total gross floor area (GFA) of no
more than 4.5
million sqm during 2016-2018. At this pace, the expansion can be
fully funded by
internally generated cash flows from sales of development
properties and rental
income.
Leading High-End Mall Operator: With 20 malls of total GFA of
4.3 million sq m
in operation, CR Land is one of the largest high-end shopping
mall operators in
China. Fitch believes CR Land has one of the fastest-growing
rental portfolios
in China and GFA will increase to 6.1 million sq m by end-2017.
Its assets are
well-managed and provide the company with steady rental income.
The good asset
quality is reflected in its stable gross rental yield on a
market value at about
9%, higher than an average of 5%-6% among the large Chinese mall
operators.
Continued Support from Parent: CR Land's business profile is
strengthened by the
operational benefits it enjoys as a core subsidiary of China
Resources Holdings
(CRH). The parent supports CR Land by preparing prime land and
large parcels for
eventual development. These projects have generated sales and
help CRH Land to
maintain positive CFO. In January 2015, CR Land completed the
acquisition of
five projects from CRH, which contributed 23% of the total
contracted sales in
2015. The new Shenzhen Bay project that is expected to be
injected from CRH is
estimated to contribute up to CNY4bn contracted sales in 2016.
The company also
enjoys lower funding costs of 4.63% in 2015 - a lower level
compared with its
peers.
Financial Headroom Supports Expansion: The current low leverage
is among the
lowest for Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders, and provides
headroom for further
expansion. However, any sharp downturn in property sales or
construction cost
overruns could be detrimental to CRL's financials because its
investment
property capex is funded by its development business.
Investment Property Portfolio Still Small: Fitch believes that
for CR Land to be
rated at a higher level, the stable recurring income from its
investment
property business will need to offset the risks of its
development business;
which is subjected to market volatility and government policy
risks. CR Land's
investment property EBITDA/ gross interest coverage of 0.6x
remains low compared
to over 4x for Hong Kong property investment companies rated in
the 'A'
category. Furthermore, the investment property portfolio only
accounted for less
than 10% of the group's total EBITDA in 2015, even though the
segment's rental
revenue rose at a three-year CAGR of 15% to HKD5.7bn in 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CR Land
include:
-The pace of acquisitions of land for development stabilises
after 2015, with 7
million sq m of GFA for development added annually.
-Contracted sales to grow in the high teens for 2016/2017
-Opening of investment properties in 2016 to 2017 in line with
management
guidance
- GFA of investment properties under development to stabilise at
5 million sq m
from 2016, and new investment property development to stabilise
at 1.4m sq m a
year. Capex for investment property to peak in 2018
-Rental rates for its investment properties decrease slightly
due to lower rates
from new malls.
-No change in cost of debt
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely in the next 12 to
18 months due to
the small scale of CR Land's investment property operation. In
the longer term,
positive rating action may result if the investment property
segment becomes a
more significant EBITDA contributor and investment property
EBITDA/gross
interest expenses is sustained above 2.0x.
Negative: Developments that may individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Aggressive land bank acquisition strategy
- Decline in EBITDA margin of the development business to less
than 20% (2015
estimated: 26.5%)
- Deterioration in investment property EBITDA/ gross interest
coverage to below
0.5x over a sustained period (2015 estimated: 0.6x)
