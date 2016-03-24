(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ghana's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' with a
Negative Outlook.
Fitch also affirmed the issue ratings on Ghana's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds at 'B', as well as the 'BB-' rating on
Ghana's USD1bn
partially guaranteed note. Ghana's Country Ceiling and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR have been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect the following factors:
Ghana's fiscal and external deficits leave the country
vulnerable to domestic
and external shocks, including low oil prices and tight
financing conditions.
The result has been lower growth (4.1% in 2015), and a public
debt to GDP ratio
of 72%, well above the 'B' median of 47%. Fitch forecasts that
economic growth
will increase to 5.4% in 2016 and that public debt will peak
this year. However,
downside risks remain. Fiscal slippage ahead of the November
elections would
increase inflationary and financing pressures. A further decline
in commodity
prices would negatively impact growth and exacerbate Ghana's
twin deficits.
The Ghanaian authorities made significant progress on fiscal
consolidation in
2015, narrowing the fiscal deficit to an estimated 7.2% of GDP,
from 10.2% in
2014. The country's fiscal reform agenda is supported by an
USD918mn Extended
Credit Facility arrangement with the IMF, of which Ghana
successfully concluded
its second review in January. The Fund programme helped the
government keep
expenditures in line with revised 2015 budget while earning
revenues in excess
of what was forecast in the budget. The 2016 budget calls for a
further
narrowing of the deficit, to 5.3% of GDP. However, Fitch
believes that the
narrowing will be smaller and forecasts a 2016 fiscal deficit of
6.3%.
The 2016 growth outlook is dependent on a combination of
domestic and external
factors. Domestically, oil and gas production will increase as
the Tweneboa,
Enyenra and Ntomme oil fields come online in August and add
23,000 barrels per
day in oil production and associated gas exploitation will bring
an approximate
50% increase in gas production. Externally, lower global
commodity prices,
notably oil and gold, would damage export receipts.
Downward pressure on the exchange rate and overall FX volatility
has also served
to dampen growth and increase external pressure. In Fitch's
view, the Ghanaian
cedi will experience greater stability in 2016 and lower levels
of depreciation.
The agency expects the cedi to trade at an average exchange rate
of 4.1/USD;
this would be a depreciation of about 8% from the 2015 average
compared with the
22% depreciation that the cedi experienced in the previous year.
In its most recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the
Bank of Ghana
chose to keep the monetary policy rate at 26%, where it sits
after five rate
hikes in 2015. The MPC noted that exchange rate stability had
contributed to
February monthly inflation dropping slightly to 18.5%, from 19%
in January.
Inflation expectations remain high and the current level is
still well above the
target band of 8+/- 2%. For these reasons, Fitch expects the
central bank to
maintain a relatively tight monetary policy in 2016, which will
be supportive of
greater price and exchange rate stability.
The depreciating exchange rate has led to a deterioration in the
asset quality
of the Ghanaian banking sector. The ratio of non-performing
loans (NPL) to total
loans increased from 11% in June 2015 to 14% by October.
Increasing NPLs are a
risk, but overall the Ghanaian banking sector remains liquid and
well-capitalised.
The rating is constrained by low GDP per capita, which at
USD1,313 is less than
half the 'B' median. However, the 7.2% annual growth rate that
Ghana experienced
in 2005-14 substantially increased the country's performance on
human
development indicators.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action include:
- Failure to consolidate the budget deficit and stabilise debt
levels, or to
ease domestic financing conditions.
- Failure to stabilise international reserves.
- Failure to improve macroeconomic stability, in particular to
control
inflation.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood,
individually or
collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future
developments that may,
individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook
to Stable
include:
- Continued progress on fiscal consolidation efforts that is
consistent with
debt peaking in 2016 and then declining.
- An improvement in Ghana's external position that includes a
narrowing of the
current account deficit and the rebuilding of the external
reserves position.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Ghana's new oil production comes on stream
towards the end of
the forecast horizon; the continued development of the gold
sector; and further
investment in infrastructure.
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices will average USD35 in 2016, USD45
in 2017 and
will rise gradually to USD65.
Fitch assumes an IMF programme remains in place through the 2016
elections.
