(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) Ratings of Daido Life Insurance Co. (Daido Life)
and Taiyo Life
Insurance Company (Taiyo Life) at 'A', and the Outlook on both
ratings is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Daido Life and Taiyo Life are core subsidiaries of T&D Holdings,
Inc (T&D),
whose consolidated group solvency margin ratio (SMR) remained
strong at 1,128.9%
at end-December 2015 from 1,220.7% at end-March 2015. Fitch
views T&D's overall
credit profile as solid.
Daido Life's IFS Rating reflects its steady operating
performance and robust
capitalisation at both the standalone and group level. Its
statutory SMR remains
the highest among traditional Japanese life insurers - 1,336.5%
at end-December
2015 from 1,363.7% at end-March 2015. Daido Life's unadjusted
standalone IFS
Rating is 'A+'.
Taiyo Life's IFS Rating reflects its strong operating
performance and adequate
capitalisation at the standalone level. Fitch views Taiyo Life
as a core company
within T&D, along with Daido Life, under Fitch's Insurance
Rating Methodology.
Therefore, Taiyo Life shares the same IFS Rating as Daido Life,
incorporating a
one-notch uplift from its unadjusted standalone IFS Rating of
'A'.
Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is
'A', with a
Stable Outlook. Both Daido Life and Taiyo Life have a high level
of government
debt holdings (24% and 18%, respectively, of invested assets at
end-December
2015), and no overseas business diversification to
counterbalance the Japanese
government bond holdings. Therefore, these insurers' 'adjusted'
IFS Ratings are
capped by Japan's sovereign rating.
Fitch feels that some risks still exist in the foreign-currency
exposure at
Taiyo Life and the duration mismatch between assets and
liabilities under the
ongoing low-interest-rate environment at Daido Life. There is
also price
fluctuation risk in the holdings of domestic equities at Daido
Life and Taiyo
Life, which are smaller than at most traditional Japanese life
insurers but
still larger than at most similarly rated foreign life insurers.
Daido Life provides insurance mainly for Japanese SMEs, and
Taiyo Life for
domestic households - not only for elderly women who have been
its core
customers but also their family members. T&D had a market share
of 6.6% in the
Japanese life insurance market by value of policies in force at
end-March 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of either Daido Life or Taiyo Life is unlikely in the
near future,
given the constraint of the sovereign rating. Japan's sovereign
IDR will cap
both companies' Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings,
despite their strong
standalone credit fundamentals.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade would include a significant
erosion of T&D's
capitalisation, a deterioration in its profitability, and
volatility in its
embedded value (EV). Specifically, both companies' ratings may
come under
pressure if T&D's consolidated SMR were to fall below 700%,
consolidated
financial leverage rises above 25% (3% at end-December 2015), or
if its EV were
to remain stayed volatile for a prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
