The following statement was released by the rating agency
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today
that ratings on
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. (R&F; BB/Negative) and its
bonds due in 2016,
2019, 2020 will not be affected even if the proposed waivers and
amendments in
the consent solicitation announced on 24 March 2016 are adopted.
The principal purpose of the consent solicitation is to obtain
waiver from
bondholders to avoid a technical default and give the company
more flexibility
in offshore and onshore debt-raising, dividend payouts and stock
repurchases,
hedging strategy, as well as investments in minority interests
and financial
products.
R&F breached the restricted payment terms as it distributed 2015
interim
dividends without satisfying the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
(FCCR) requirement,
which the company had originally expected to satisfy. Final
financial statements
for the last 12 months to September 2015 indicated that the FCCR
was between
2.5x-3.0x when dividends were paid; this was due to unexpected
delays in the
delivery of high-margin properties sold, and certain of its
financing and
refinancing plans of replacing high-cost debt with low-cost
debt.
The discrepancy was a result of actual earnings not in line with
management's
expectation at the dividend declaration date, but failing to
obtain waiver from
bondholders would lead to an event of default.
The proposed amendments, if adopted, will provide R&F with more
funding and
operational flexibility to support its current expansion, though
this would
require higher indebtedness. Fitch does not expect our view on
R&F to change
solely due to the adoption of the proposed amendments. However,
R&F's rating may
come under pressure if more than 25% or more bondholders do not
approve the
waiver, or if weak churn and margin continue to exert pressure
on leverage.
Major proposed amendments of the indentures include:
- lowering the fixed-charge coverage ratio requirement to not
less than 2.50x
from not less than 3.00x;
- redefining certain terms including "Consolidated EBITDA",
"Consolidated Net
Income", "Consolidated Interest Expense", which may result in an
increase in its
fixed-charge coverage ratio;
- increasing the purchase money indebtedness basket from 20% to
30% of total
assets;
- increasing the general basket from USD15m to USD30m;
- increasing the permitted investment basket from 10% to 25% of
total assets;
- removing FCCR requirement to dividends payment and share
repurchases, provided
dividends declared / paid or the considerations paid for stock
repurchase do not
exceed 25% of the consolidated profit for the year;
- loosening permitted investment provisions with regard to
investments in
minority interest, spin-off entities, trusts / funds / asset
management plans
primarily in real estate projects;
- raising the "Cross Default" threshold from USD10m to USD20m;
- carving out certain future subsidiaries organised outside the
PRC from
provision of any guarantee for the notes as long as the
consolidated assets of
all such subsidiaries that do not provide any guarantee does not
exceed 20% of
total assets; and
- amending the conditions for hedging obligations.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for
Guangzhou R&F, please refer to the rating action commentary
"Fitch Revises
Guangzhou R&F's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BB'", dated 4
September 2015
and available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
