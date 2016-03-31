(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Seoul Guarantee
Insurance Company's (SGI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating
(IFS) at 'AA-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitch's view that there is continued support
from its parent
Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), a government agency,
in view of
SGI's importance in promoting and developing the domestic credit
and guarantee
insurance market. KDIC owns 93.85% of SGI. Further, SGI has
maintained its sound
financial performance, well-established market position in the
specialised local
credit and guarantee insurance market, and solid capitalisation
commensurate
with its business profile.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SGI will
maintain its
financial fundamentals. This is supported by its prudent
underwriting approach,
which places a strong emphasis on bottomline profitability as
opposed to topline
growth.
SGI is the market leader in South Korea's guarantee and credit
insurance market,
with a market share of 24% at end-September 2015 based on risk
exposure. At
end-September 2015, its regulatory risk-based capital ratio was
458%, well in
excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%. The capital is a
buffer against SGI's
potentially volatile business portfolio. Debt leverage amounted
to 3.4% at
end-September 2015, well within the tolerance levels for SGI's
rating.
SGI's investment mix is highly liquid, with more than 85% in
cash and deposits
and fixed-income instruments. Its exposure to stock investments
remains at a
manageable level, in our opinion, even though it had increased
to 7.9% at
end-September 2015 from 7.1% of total investments at
end-December 2014. Stock
investments constituted less than 15% of total shareholders'
equity at
end-September-2015, well within the median score of SGI's
current rating
category.
These positive factors are counterbalanced by the inherent
business risks
associated with a niche business that moves in tandem with
economic conditions,
as well as the company's limited geographical diversification.
SGI sources more
than 95% of its business premiums from South Korea.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of SGI's rating in the near term is unlikely unless
there are
sustained strong improvements in its standalone financial
fundamentals. Key
rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant
deterioration in the
credit profile, with the combined ratio above 95% (2014: 64.5%)
and leverage
above 20% for a prolonged period. Downward pressure on SGI's
rating could also
arise from negative rating action on the South Korean local
currency sovereign
(AA/Stable) or reduction of government support - by a
significant cut in the
government's stake in KDIC or the sale of the government's
shares to a weaker
acquirer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
