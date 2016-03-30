(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore Office REITs Dashboard
1H16
here
SINGAPORE, March 30 (Fitch) The six Singapore-listed
office-sector real estate
investment trusts' (office SREITs) earnings growth is likely to
slow in 2016,
Fitch Ratings says in a new report. However, the agency says the
credit profiles
of most of the office SREITs are strong, which should help to
absorb the impact
without any major credit implications.
We expect the sector's rental reversions to stay marginally
positive in 2016,
despite the pressure on Singapore office rents. This is because
the office
SREITs' exposure is limited, with 20% of leases due for renewal
in 2016, and
because renewing leases were contracted about six years ago on
average when
rents were considerably lower.
Rents in Singapore's central region fell by 3% and 6% in 3Q15
and 4Q15 due to a
generally slower economic environment, and a weak services
sector in particular.
Rents should continue to fall through 2016 because demand is
likely to remain
weak, while new office space could increase by up to 7%.
Fitch expects office vacancy rates to rise in 2016, because of
the increase in
new supply amid weak demand. The sector's credit fundamentals
are strong with
long-term revenue visibility of six years on average, low
leverage and robust
funds flow from operations interest cover.
The report, "Singapore Office REIT Dashboard 1H16", explores
sector themes such
as leverage and interest coverage trends, debt maturity profile,
trends in
vacancy rates, new supply and office rent, as well as the
geographical spread of
sector-income, and is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
in this media release.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
