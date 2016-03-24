(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised UBI Banca's
(UBI) Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming the
Long-term IDR (IDR)
at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the bank. The
Long-term IDR is
driven by the standalone financial strength of UBI as expressed
by its Viability
Rating (VR).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of UBI reflect its respectable domestic franchise as
a second tier
bank, particularly in northern Italy, and adequate funding and
liquidity.
However, the Outlook revision reflects weakening asset quality,
modest earnings
and capital being increasingly at risk from unreserved impaired
loans.
As one of the largest second tier banks, UBI benefits from a
sound customer
funding franchise. However, on the asset side, UBI's ability to
generate
earnings remains weak as it has less pricing power than its
larger domestic
peers. Further the overwhelmingly long-term profile of its loan
book limits
scope to benefit from loan repricing.
Impaired loans totalled 15% of gross loans at end-2015, up
slightly from 14% at
end-2014. While the figure is below-average in Italy, reflecting
UBI's
operations in wealthy northern Italy, it compares weakly
internationally.
Coverage of impaired loans at just above 30% at end-2015
continues to compare
weakly with domestic and even more so with international peers.
Although
coverage at UBI should be placed in the context of its abundant
collateral
backing impaired loans, collateral values remain sensitive to
asset prices and
the ability of Italian banks to monetise collateral in a timely
manner remains
limited.
In our opinion the bank's relaxed attitude towards reducing
impaired exposures
meant that the bank has not been able to trim down its stock of
impaired loans.
Similarly to other banks in Italy the group's strategy of
impaired loan
management is biased towards a gradual workout to protect
collateral values,
which, however, prevents more meaningful reductions in
outstanding stocks.
UBI's capital ratios were acceptable at end-2015, with a Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) ratio close to 14%, an estimated fully-loaded CET1 ratio
of above 11.5%
and a leverage ratio of 6%. However, unreserved impaired loans
make up the
entirety of bank's capital. Monetising these loans remains
uncertain given the
long lead time of recoveries in Italy.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and
the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide
a framework for
resolving banks that require senior creditors participating in
losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank is sensitive to the operating environment in Italy,
particularly to the
success of recent initiatives aimed at addressing Italian banks'
asset quality.
Fitch expects to review UBI's ratings before end-2016 to assess
progress on all
the relevant factors affecting its VR.
UBI's ratings could be downgraded, potentially by more than one
notch, if the
bank does not step up efforts to materially reduce its stock of
impaired loans
in the next few years. This will be key to reducing the bank's
capital at risk
from unreserved impaired loans to levels that are more
commensurate with the
'bbb' rating level. UBI's ratings are also sensitive to
collateral valuation
given the bank's low impaired loan coverage, which Fitch expects
will be subject
to review under the forthcoming EBA stress-test exercise. Sudden
and unexpected
liquidity tensions would put the ratings under pressure.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support UBI.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'BBB'/'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 332 38405
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
