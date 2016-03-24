(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 24 (Fitch) The Fed's recent proposal for large
counterparty
exposure rules should be manageable for the eight US global
systemically
important banks (G-SIBs), in part because the Fed plan will
allow banks to use
internal models to calculate exposure values while relaxing
proposed G-SIB
limits from 2011, Fitch Ratings says. The new proposal is in
line with Basel
rules set in 2014.
The Dodd Frank Act implements a basic single counterparty 'large
exposure' limit
of 25% of total capital and grants the Fed authority to assign
tighter limits if
justified. The Fed plans to use this discretion to apply tighter
limits to the
more systemic firms, as it believes multiple defaults would
damage financial
stability.
Consequently, G-SIBs are limited to 15% of Tier 1 capital for
transactions with
other systemic firms (G-SIBs plus other systemic firms such as
the largest
insurers). This level is less stringent than the Fed's 2011
proposed threshold
of 10% of total regulatory capital on banks with assets greater
than USD500bn.
Unlike the 2011 proposals, banks will be allowed to use internal
models to
calculate their exposures, although the Fed says it will
consider adopting the
Basel Committee's revised standardized approach for measuring
counterparty
exposure once it's been finalized. Such a move would likely
represent a future
tightening of the limits as standardized approaches often give
higher results
than the models.
Fed staff estimates that US banks would have to reduce exposures
by around
USD100bn to fall into line with the new proposals, with almost
all of that
attributable to exposures among G-SIBs. Banks have raised
concerns that tighter
limits for transactions between G-SIBs would have disruptive
effects, such as
reducing market liquidity, decreasing loan capacity, and driving
financial
services to the shadow banking sector. However, the Fed believes
that
initiatives such as the move to central clearing reduce
bi-lateral exposures
between G-SIBs and mitigate the effect of the proposed limits.
Because the
limits are applied to net exposures, institutions are allowed to
reduce their
exposures by raising collateral requirements, compressing
derivatives, and
greater use of central clearing.
The Fed's 2011 proposals had reserved the tightest limits for
banks with more
than USD500bn assets; the proposal to align with the G-SIB
definition brings the
two large custody banks (Bank of New York Mellon and State
Street) into scope of
the tightest 15% limit.
The Fed has also exercised its discretion to apply tighter
limits to the larger
non-G-SIB banks (those with assets greater than USD250bn). For
these banks, the
Fed proposes to express the limit in terms of Tier 1 rather than
total
regulatory capital. The basic 25% limit applies to all other
banks with assets
above USD50bn, and banks with assets below USD50bn would not be
subject to the
proposed limits.
Overall, for banks with assets greater than USD250bn (which the
Fed views as
large, internationally active banking organizations) this
proposal is similar to
the Basel framework. The proposal also extends the Fed's
multi-tiered approach
toward prudential regulation, implementing progressively more
stringent
requirements on banks as they grow in size and complexity. While
Fitch views
this approach as appropriate from a systemic view point,
industry participants
may be inclined to raise issues related to competitive fairness.
The comment period will end 3 June 2016. The proposed
implementation period is
one year from the effective date of the rule for banks with
assets greater than
USD250bn, and two years for banks between USD50bn and USD250bn
of assets,
positioning the Fed to implement the rule ahead of the Basel
Committee on
Banking Supervision's scheduled date of 1 January 2019.
