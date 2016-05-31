(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hong Kong Banks' Stress Test:
Resilient Enough to
Withstand External Shocks
here
HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Hong Kong banks are well prepared to
withstand
challenges from a downturn in the credit cycle due to the
adequacy of their
capital positions and earnings buffers, Fitch Ratings says in a
new report. This
is the conclusion of Fitch's analysis on 13 banks after
subjecting them to a
mild and severe scenario in which their average NPL ratios
reached 1.9% and an
unprecedented 8%, respectively, over a three-year assessment
period.
The banks' average Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio had fallen to
11% by the end
of the assessment period in the worse of the two scenarios we
created - from
15.9% at the start - enough to ensure systemic stability,
results of our test
shows.
A slowdown in the Chinese economy and turmoil in the Hong Kong
property market
are the key assumptions of this stress test, with the more
severe of the two
scenarios having more disruptive and lasting effects on banks.
Loan-impairment
charges (LICs) would rise to 6.9% of loans under the severe
scenario, and is
likely to lead to ratings downgrades if such a scenario were to
materialise. Our
assumptions lead to cumulative average LICs of 1.4% of loans
under the base
scenario, a level we consider realistic, and against which we
have been
benchmarking our ratings.
Mainland China Exposure (MCE) is the single-biggest risk for
Hong Kong banks, in
our opinion. In this exercise, MCE accounted for on average 56%
of the samples'
LICs in the severe scenario (base case: 58%). Fitch's key
assumptions in the
severe scenario include NPL ratios having reached 7.5% for
Chinese state-owned
enterprises at end-2018 (base case: 1.5%), 8% (2.5%) for MCEs to
non-mainland
entities, 20% (5%) to private mainland borrowers and 5% (1%) for
claims on
Chinese banks.
A direct impact would stem from higher borrower default rates
and difficulties
in collateral enforcement. Furthermore, we assume the banks set
aside reserves
for 70% and 80% of impaired loans in the base and severe cases,
respectively, as
we take account of the risk that collateral arrangements may not
hold up as per
the banks' expectations.
Fitch acknowledges that the assumptions made in our severe-case
scenario are
very harsh, and likely to be beyond the expectations of most
market
participants. Our assumptions take into account historical
episodes of system
stress as well as Hong Kong banks' considerate underwriting
policies and sound
prudential supervision. However, they also reflect our view that
the growing
links between Hong Kong and China and the banks' expansion in
the mainland
Chinese market will potentially leave a more pronounced impact
than the stress
observed previously. We did not specifically adjust for banks'
benefitting from
guarantees from their (state-owned) parent entities due to
limited disclosure.
Domestic property exposure has been a traditional area of
concentration in the
Hong Kong banking system, yet historical losses have been
relatively well
contained, and the authorities have implemented various measures
to limit the
effect of significant property corrections.
Fitch's full report, 'Hong Kong Banks' Stress Test - Resilient
Enough to
Withstand External Shocks' is available by clicking on the link
and available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Central
Hong Kong
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Shanice Lu
Analyst
+852 2263 9924
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.