LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Tough trading conditions mean there is
greater downside
risk for the European global trading and universal banks (GTUBs)
that are still
restructuring their capital markets activities, says Fitch
Ratings. Execution
risks are high for Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Barclays as
they exit some
segments of their capital-market activities in what we expect to
be a
challenging year.
We expect continued pressure on the European GTUBs' fixed
income, commodity and
currency sales, and trading revenue, which has continuously
declined to USD26bn
from a peak of USD35bn in 2012. Low trading volumes are putting
pressure on
capital markets earnings, while concerns about interest-rate
developments,
uncertain economic prospects, depressed commodity prices and
emerging-market
slowdown are combining to dampen results across several business
lines. This
backdrop is likely to make it harder to implement revised
strategies and adhere
to restructuring plans.
BNP Paribas, HSBC, Societe Generale and UBS have less immediate
need to
restructure their business models substantially, as their
underlying businesses
are generating sufficient, if unexciting, earnings. They are
better placed to
weather the difficult market environment.
The cornerstones of Deutsche Bank's restructuring, the disposal
of retail bank
Postbank and the exit from several sales and trading businesses
in its
investment bank, should help it concentrate on its key
strengths, but successful
execution will be critical. We downgraded Deutsche Bank in
December 2015 because
we believe restructuring will have a greater-than-expected
negative impact on
its earnings and capital, at least until end-2016. In addition,
improvements in
capitalisation and earnings heavily rely on revenue being
maintained or
improved, leaving the bank vulnerable to adverse business
conditions.
Credit Suisse recently announced an acceleration of its
strategic overhaul. It
plans to reduce operating expenses and restructure its capital
markets division
to become a less leveraged, less capital markets-driven bank and
to address its
inflexible cost base. We believe the execution risks of the new
strategy, a key
rating sensitivity for Credit Suisse, have increased in
challenging market
conditions.
We think Barclays' planned business disposals, most notably the
sale of its
African and selected investment banking, wealth and credit card
businesses, will
improve capital ratios, but only once regulatory deconsolidation
is achieved,
which we do not expect before 2017. According to the bank, it
could take up to
three years to reduce its 62.3% ownership of Barclays Africa
Group to a
non-controlling stake.
Our report, "EMEA Banks' Chart of the Month - March 2016",
available by clicking
on the link above, considers the potential impact of the
difficult market
conditions on the European GTUBs' 1Q16 capital markets earnings.
