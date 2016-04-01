(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Republic of Komi's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB',
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and National
Long-term rating are
Negative.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured debt ratings have
been affirmed at
'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
The Negative Outlook reflects the republic's weakened fiscal
capacity, and large
running budget deficits with low prospects of then current
balance being
restored to surplus over the medium-term. It also factors in
continued direct
risk growth and high refinancing pressure. A continuing
difficult economic
environment in Russia increases the risk of further debt growth
of the republic.
The rating affirmation reflects the region's weak fiscal
performance in 2015 in
line with Fitch's base case scenario and stabilisation of Komi's
direct debt,
due to support from the federal government in the form of
low-cost budget loans
in 2015-2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Komi's weak budgetary performance and
moderate direct risk.
The ratings also take into account the republic's sound economy
that is
dominated by the oil and gas sector, which provides the region
with a developed
tax base. However, it also exposes the region to potential
changes in the fiscal
regime and business cycle or price fluctuations in the oil and
gas sector.
Fitch projects the republic's current balance to remain
consistently negative at
about 5% of current revenue in 2016-2018 (2015: -6.3%) due to
weak operating
performance and growing interest payments. In 2015, operating
deficit slightly
narrowed to 2.6% of operating revenue (2014: -3.3%), supported
by large 40%
growth of property tax revenue offset flat corporate and
personal income tax
revenue. The property tax increase was a result of an expanded
tax base, mostly
due to gas pipeline construction, and a gradual increase in tax
rates.
Fitch forecasts deficit before debt variation to average 10% of
total revenue in
2016-2018, below the high 19%-24% seen in 2013-2014, as the
regional government
focuses on spending rationalisation and cost control to reduce
new borrowings.
Nevertheless, deficit is likely to remain large since the
region's flexibility
for both operating and capital expenditure remains limited;
capital expenditure
accounted for only 8% (2014: 11%) of total expenditure in 2015.
These factors
could lead direct risk to rise above 70% of current revenue,
which will not be
commensurate with the region's 'BB' rating.
We project direct risk to reach RUB40bn (2015: RUB33bn), or 68%
(2015: 61%) of
current revenue by end-2016 and further increase to 80% by
end-2018. In 2015,
direct risk increased RUB5.1bn, fuelled by a persistent deficit.
Positively,
this growth was mostly in low-cost budget loans. The federal
government
substantially extended its support to Komi in 2015, allowing the
region to
stabilise direct debt at 46% in 2015 (2014: 47%). This support
has continued so
far in 2016 with a RUB4.7bn budget loan approved for Komi to
refinance part of
its maturing debt.
Komi is exposed to high refinancing risk as it needs to repay
35% (RUB11.5bn) of
its direct risk in 2016. Fitch expects most maturities to be
financed through
budget loans and the use of available undrawn credit lines
(currently RUB8.4bn).
Additional liquidity may come from RUB7.2bn bonds that Komi
plans to issue in
2016. In Fitch's view, the republic has adequate access to
market funding.
However, volatile market interest rates may put further stress
on its current
balance. The republic has well-diversified debt portfolio, which
at end-2015 was
composed of bonds (63%), followed by budget loans (24%) and bank
loans (13%).
The republic's credit profile remains constrained by the weak
institutional
framework for Russian local and regional governments (LRGs),
which has a shorter
record of stable development than many of its international
peers. Weak
institutions lead to lower predictability of Russian LRGs'
budgetary policies,
which are subject to the federal government's continuous
reallocation of revenue
and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers.
Komi's economy is sound, with gross regional product (GRP) per
capita exceeding
the national median by more than 2x in 2013. The republic has a
well-developed
tax base; taxes contribute about 85% of region's operating
revenue. However, the
economy is concentrated in the natural resources sectors, which
exposes the
region to commodity price fluctuation and potential changes in
fiscal
regulation. The top 10 taxpayers contributed about 50% of the
republic's
consolidated tax revenue in 2015.
The republic's GRP is estimated by Komi's government to have
decreased 2.8% yoy
in 2015, which is slightly better than the wider Russian economy
(-3.7%) as
growing oil extraction activity offset declining construction
and trade output.
Fitch projects national GDP will contract 1.5% in 2016, and the
republic of Komi
will likely follow this negative trend.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Growth in direct risk to above 70% of current revenue, coupled
with negative
operating balances on a sustained basis and a reduced capacity
to obtain
affordable funding for its debt refinancing needs, will lead to
a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
