(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 29 (Fitch) Increased expenditures in
Singapore's
latest budget are in line with long-term government plans to
raise investment
and boost social spending, and should not pose a risk to the
country's sovereign
credit profile, says Fitch Ratings. Singapore continues to face
a challenging
macroeconomic outlook in 2016 as external factors weigh on
growth. But the
country's robust fiscal framework should remain a substantial
credit strength
for the foreseeable future, while a strong external balance
sheet should
continue to bolster the credit profile.
The budget is projected to move into a surplus of 0.8% in the
fiscal year
starting 1 April 2016 (FY16) from a 1.2% deficit in FY15,
despite strong
spending growth. Singapore's constitutional requirement on a
government to run
at least a balanced budget over its five-year term often means
governments run
surpluses early in the term to build a buffer in case deficits
need to be
incurred later. However, the move into surplus in FY16 mainly
reflects a cut in
special government transfers to endowment and trust funds and to
the inclusion
of revenue from state holding company Temasek in investment
returns. The primary
deficit before these items is expected to widen modestly to 1.2%
of GDP from
1.1% in FY15. Fitch believes this gives a better gauge of the
fiscal stance.
Singapore is facing long-term economic challenges from an aging
population,
social pressures from perceived widening income inequality and a
need to bolster
productivity to enhance long-term growth. The FY16 budget -
released on 24 March
- marks a continuation of the expansionary fiscal policy in the
previous budget
intended to address these challenges. Overall, total fiscal
expenditure as a
share in GDP is likely to rise to 17.9% in FY16 from 17% a year
earlier, and
operational expenditures are planned to increase by 11.7%,
mainly owing to rises
in social spending on healthcare, education and housing.
Innovation and infrastructure investments were the other key
plank of the
increased budget. Transport spending will remain high relative
to recent history
and elements of the multi-billion dollar Industry Transformation
Package, such
as the National Research Fund, will receive large capital
infusions to support
innovation.
Fitch believes that Singapore's disciplined fiscal framework and
healthy
finances, relative to peers, are not at risk from rising
expenditures. The
authorities have been proactive in increasing revenues to ensure
that fiscal
targets are met over the medium term. Notably, Singapore
outperformed its FY15
fiscal deficit target and the country has a history of meeting
multi-year fiscal
plans.
Operating revenues will also benefit from the removal of a
one-off personal
income tax rebate that was included in the FY15 budget and an
increase in
contributions from statutory boards - autonomous entities that
perform public
functions under legal mandates.
Fitch affirmed Singapore's 'AAA/Stable' rating in December,
highlighting public
and external finances as key ratings strengths. Economic growth
for 2016 was
revised down to 2.1% at the time and this is in line with the
government's 1%-3%
forecast as outlined in the FY16 budget. The key risk for
Singapore remains a
major regional or global external shock as a result of the
country's high export
dependence and historically higher GDP volatility relative to
the 'AAA' category
median. Singapore's out-sized financial sector and its
international linkages
also make it more susceptible to global financial developments.
