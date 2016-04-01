(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 01 (Fitch) In a report published today, Fitch Ratings notes that U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurer financial leverage edged up during 2015 and operating fixed-charge coverage was down from a 2014 cyclical peak. Financial leverage increased slightly in 2015 as growth in borrowings, primarily to fund increased merger and acquisition activity, more than outpaced internal capital growth. The financial leverage ratio for Fitch's rated universe was 22.4% at year-end 2015 versus 21.6% for the prior year, which remains consistent with an 'A' debt rating median. The group's operating performance faltered with a decrease in underwriting profits of almost $4 billion and a decline in investment income of over $3 billion. GAAP fixed-charge coverage, excluding investment gains and losses, deteriorated to 7.9x in 2015 versus 9.1x in 2014, from what was likely a cyclical peak given shifting insurance market conditions. Coverage ratios remain consistent with a 'BBB' debt rating median. Operating EBIT and fixed-charge coverage ratios are expected to deteriorate in 2016, as core underwriting performance is likely to decline. Diminished loss reserve releases, a return to normalized catastrophe activity and lower investment yields add further pressure to 2016 earnings. The potential for lower interest costs on debt financing is limited and an overall deleveraging is not expected. The full report 'U.S. P/C Insurers' Leverage and Debt-Servicing Capacity' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Jeremy R. Graczyk Analyst +1-312-368-3208 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. U.S. P/C Insurers' Leverage and Debt-Servicing Capacity (2015 Leverage Edges Up and Fixed-Charge Coverage Is Down from Peak Levels) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.