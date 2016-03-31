(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned a
'BBB+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating to WHA Corporation Public
Company
Limited's (WHA, BBB+(tha)/Negative) new senior unsecured
debentures of up to
THB2.5bn due in 2019 and 2020.
The debentures are rated at the same level as WHA's National
Long-Term Rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The proceeds of the debentures will be used to
refinance some
existing loans and fund working capital requirements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Financial Leverage: WHA's consolidated financial leverage
rose
significantly in 2015 because the acquisition of Hemaraj Land
and Development
Public Company Limited (Hemaraj) was mainly financed via debt of
THB32bn. About
80% of this debt is due by mid-2017. Fitch expects WHA's
FFO-adjusted leverage
to be 5.0x-5.5x after it repays the debt due by mid-2017. The
loans will be
repaid by proceeds from asset disposals and cash savings from
reducing capex.
Reliance on Asset Disposals: The Negative Outlook on the
company's rating
reflects the uncertainty about the company's deleveraging plan.
Most of the
sources of funds for the debt repayment will come from asset
disposals, which
are subject to market conditions. This could affect the
valuation as well as the
timing of the disposals. Sales of non-core assets of Hemaraj and
sales of WHA's
office buildings to a REIT have been carried out as planned in
2015 with total
proceeds of about THB5bn. In contrast, sales of Hemaraj's
ready-built factories
and warehouses to a REIT is behind the schedule due to a delay
in setting up of
the new REIT. The company expects sales of Hemaraj's properties
to be completed
in September 2016. Debt reduction in 2015 was less than our
projection - albeit
by less than THB2bn - as the company had proceeds from the
exercise of warrants
of THB3.2bn and it spent less than expected on project
development, which
partially offset the lack of proceeds from the sale of Hemaraj's
factories and
warehouses.
More Integrated Business Model: The Hemaraj acquisition has
strengthened WHA's
market position in the industrial property business, supporting
its leadership
in the development of both premium built-to-suit warehouses for
lease and
industrial estates in Thailand. Its operating scale, in terms of
revenue (not
including Hemaraj's sales of investment properties to a REIT),
will likely
increase to THB13bn-14bn in 2016-2017 from less than THB5bn in
2014. The
proportion of recurring revenue (not including share of net
profit and loss from
Hemaraj's affiliates in power business) to total revenue should
rise to about
25% from 10% previously, mainly from Hemaraj's utility service
business for its
industrial estates.
Larger Exposure to Cyclicality: The expansion into industrial
estate development
has increased WHA's exposure to volatility of land sales and
cyclicality of
property demand as well as higher competition. WHA's original
business of
developing premium built-to-suit warehouses for lease limited
its exposure to
property market cycles, because the warehouses are pre-leased
and have long-term
contracts. The competition in its niche market is also
relatively low.
Temporary Structural Subordination: WHA's senior unsecured debt
could be
structurally subordinated to the acquisition loans, which were
taken by the
subsidiary that directly holds the shares in Hemaraj. Dividends
from Hemaraj,
mainly from the sales of assets specifically earmarked for loan
repayment, are
likely to be used to repay the loans at this subsidiary. Most of
the loans are
due by mid-2017, and the structural subordination is, therefore,
temporary and
likely to be limited.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- About 20% increase in total revenue (not including Hemaraj's
sales of
investment properties to a REIT) in 2016
- EBITDA margin at 35%-38% in 2016
- A 40%-45% reduction in capex on land acquisition and project
development costs
by WHA and Hemaraj in 2016 from the 2014 level
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the debentures is sensitive to any changes in
WHA's National
Long-Term Rating.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action and/or revision of the Outlook to Stable
include:
- Consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage falling below 5.5x on a
sustained basis, or
- More evidence on the progress of the asset disposal plan and
debt repayment
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage rising above 5.5x on a
sustained basis.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 May 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
