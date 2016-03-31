(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 30 (Fitch) Longfor Properties Co. Ltd.
(BBB-/Stable) is likely
to continue to benefit from increased demand from property
upgraders due to its
strong brand name and leadership position in Tier 1 and Tier 2
cities, Fitch
Ratings says.
The Chinese property developer's focus on these top tier cities
was evident in
its 2015 results, which showed that over 77% of its CNY54.5bn
contracted sales
were from Tier 1 and leading Tier 2 cities. About 81% of
Longfor's attributable
land bank in gross floor area acquired in 2015 is also from
these cities. The
strong sales from these higher-tier cities are driven by
continued urbanisation
in Tier 2 cities and strong demand from the expanding
metropolitan areas of Tier
1 cities.
The developer's 2015 results are in line with Fitch's
expectations and have no
impact to its ratings.
Longfor has successfully executed its investment property
strategy and Fitch
expects Longfor to continue to expand this segment in 2016-2017.
The gross floor
area of Longfor's retail malls increased by CAGR of 35.7% to 1.5
million sqm in
2015 from 2011 and we expect this to increase to 2.5 million sqm
by 2017. Its
investment-property revenue also increased by CAGR of 37% to
CNY1.4bn in 2015
from only CNY0.4bn in 2011.
Fitch expects Longfor's financials to continue to remain stable
and healthy. It
maintained EBITDA margin at 22.4% in 2015 (2014: 22.1%) despite
poor market
conditions, with the cash collection rate stable at 90%. Churn
and leverage were
also steady. Its leverage, as measured by net debt to adjusted
inventory
(including investment property valued at higher of cost or 5%
yield), was at
32.8% in 2015, a slight increase from 32.4% in 2014,while its
total contracted
sales to total debt was at 1.04x in 2015, similar to the 1.03x
in 2014.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for
Longfor, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch
Assigns First-Time
'BBB-' to China's Longfor Properties; Outlook Stable", dated 11
January 2016 and
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
