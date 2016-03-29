(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 2M16
here
MOSCOW, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The issue (available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above)
includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 March 2016, as well as changes
during February
2016 and since 1 January 2016
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 2M16 for the main
state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in February 2016:
Sector corporate loans nominally decreased by RUB175bn (-0.5%),
and the exchange
rate impact was minimal due to the fairly stable rouble/dollar
exchange rate
during the month. A significant drop in corporate lending was
reported by
Sberbank (-RUB191bn, -1.5%), Unicredit (-RUB30bn, -3.8%) and
Rosbank (RUB34bn,
-10.8%), while notable increases were seen in VTB (RUB27bn,
0.5%), Gazprombank
(RUB55bn, 1.6%) and Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB49bn, 6%).
Retail lending was stable, which was a result of modest growth
in major state
banks and continued moderate 1%-3% deleveraging in most
specialised consumer
finance banks, except Tinkoff, which reported close to zero
growth.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
increased RUB245bn in
nominal terms (0.5%), or RUB268bn (0.5%) when adjusted for FX
effect. The latter
figure comprised RUB24bn (0.1%) inflow of corporate deposits and
RUB244bn (1.1%)
of retail funding. The biggest increases of corporate funding
were in VTB
(RUB294bn, 6.7%), Rusag (RUB72bn, 6%) and Alfa (RUB33bn, 4%),
while notable
decreases were in Sberbank (-RUB168bn, -2%), Citibank (-RUB83bn,
-27%,
offsetting a large RUB80bn inflow in January) and FC Otkritie
(-RUB105bn, -15%).
Retail funding grew evenly across the sector, with higher growth
in Gazprombank
(RUB20bn, 3%), Rusag (RUB17bn, 3%) and Sovcombank (RUB17bn,
11%).
State funding decreased further by RUB386bn (-6.4%), after
repayments of
RUB430bn (RUB360bn in roubles and RUB70bn in FX) to the Central
Bank of Russia
(CBR), RUB22bn to regional and federal budgets and RUB23bn to
other government
funds, which were partially offset by additional deposits of
RUB90bn from the
Finance Ministry. The largest repayments to the CBR were made by
Sberbank
(RUB97bn), VTB (RUB108bn) and its subsidiary Bank of Moscow
(RUB48bn), Rusag
(RUB88bn), Sovcombank (RUB68bn) and Promsvyazbank (RUB46bn). If
this pace is
maintained the sector may repay the remaining CBR rouble repo
funding by 3Q16
and start accumulating significant surplus rouble liquidity. We
believe the CBR
is concerned about the potential impact on inflation if banks
use this liquidity
too quickly to issue new loans, and is therefore considering
various options,
including issuance of bonds to the banks, to sterilise the
excess roubles.
Outstanding CBR FX funding was USD19bn (out of a USD50bn limit),
utilised mainly
by Otkritie (USD14bn), which borrowed about an additional
USD850m in February.
The sector reported RUB18bn net profit in February (2.9%
annualised ROAE).
Sberbank reported a solid RUB31bn net income (16% annualised
ROAE) and also
recognised a RUB21bn positive revaluation of AFS securities
directly to equity.
Gazprombank recorded a net profit of RUB8bn (24% annualised
ROAE), partially due
to securities gains and release of loan impairment reserves.
Considerable losses were reported by Bank of Moscow (RUB6bn,
-4.3% of
end-January equity), Alfa (RUB4bn, -1.8%), B&N group banks
(RUB8.5bn, largely
due to a RUB9.1bn loss in ROST-Bank, whose equity was already
negative),
DeltaCredit (RUB1.7bn, -15%, mainly due to one-off losses
related to refinancing
of FX-denominated mortgage portfolio in February and
corresponding creation of
provisions). Among specialised retail banks, only Tinkoff
reported sound net
profit of RUB1bn (60% annualised ROAE), Orient Express and Home
Credit broke
even, while others (Russian Standard, OTP and RenCredit) lost
3%-4% of
end-January equity.
The average capital ratios of the sampled banks marginally
increased in February
due to modest deleveraging and some profits. The core tier 1
ratio (N1.1)
increased 11bps to 9.4% (minimum 4.5%), tier 1 (N1.2) 9bps to
9.9% (minimum 6%)
and total capital ratio (N1.0) 4bps to 14.7% (minimum 8%) at
the end of the
month. These ratios are somewhat higher than those reported for
the sector by
CBR, mainly because they are calculated based on a simple,
rather than weighted
average; however, the direction of the ratios provides useful
information about
capital trends prior to the CBR publication of sector metrics.
We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding potential
profits) of 48 of
the sampled banks (excluding already failed and rescued banks,
and those not
reporting capital ratios) are sufficient to absorb potential
loan losses equal
to less than 5% of loans, and 13 could absorb less than 1%. The
latter are
VTB24, Leto Bank, Globex, RosCap, Pervobank, MDM, IBA-Moscow,
Rencredit, JUGRA,
UBRIR, Novikom, Moscow Industrial and Rosinterbank.
Although not a risk from a solvency perspective, Sberbank's Tier
1 ratio of 7.2%
at end-February was only marginally above the minimum 6.775%
requirement,
including the capital buffers applied from January 2016. Under
local GAAP the
Tier 1 capital base at end-February did not include Sberbank's
unaudited 2015
profit; the Tier 1 ratio would have been 70 bps higher if
unaudited 2015 profit
was included. We estimate Tier 1 capital has enough headroom for
a planned
dividend pay-out of 20% of IFRS net income. The bank is
currently negotiating
the conversion of a RUB500bn subordinated loan from the CBR into
additional Tier
1 capital, which would increase the Tier 1 ratio by about 2ppts
if executed.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.