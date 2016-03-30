(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Yunnan
Provincial
Investment Holdings Group Co. Ltd.'s (YIG) USD300m 3.375% senior
unsecured notes
due 2019 a final rating of 'BBB+'.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 17 March 2016.
The notes were issued directly by YIG. They will be senior
unsecured obligations
of YIG and rank pari passu with all other obligations of YIG,
which will use the
proceeds as working capital and for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Yunnan Province: YIG's ratings are credit linked to
Yunnan Province.
This is reflected in YIG's 100% state ownership, strong
provincial oversight on
its financials, and strategic importance of the entity's
operation to the entire
province. These factors result in a likelihood of extraordinary
support from the
provincial government, if needed. Therefore, YIG is classified
as a
credit-linked public sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Yunnan's Healthy Creditworthiness: Yunnan Province has a healthy
budget
underpinned by strong central government support via China's
robust fiscal
equalisation system, where less developed regions receive
government transfers
sourced from more developed areas. The strengths are partially
mitigated by its
moderate standalone fiscal strength before fiscal transfers from
the central
government, rapidly rising provincial government debt and
relatively weak
transparency.
Strategic Importance: YIG is the Yunnan Provincial Government's
sole investment
holding platform and it is used to manage a diversified
portfolio with social
and economic purposes, including investments in healthcare,
technology, property
development, manufacturing and transportation. YIG also holds
stakes in key
Yunnan financial institutions on behalf of the government. The
lack of full
flexibility in managing these investments also demonstrates the
close linkage
between YIG and the Yunnan government.
Solid Track Record of Support: The Yunnan government has
injected CNY12bn into
YIG through subsidies and capital injections between 2010 and
2014. In 2015, YIG
received more than CNY10bn in subsidies and capital injections.
Fitch expects
government support to continue in coming years as YIG
increasingly invests in
public-service projects and companies that are not
profit-oriented.
Balancing Policy and Commercial Objectives: One of YIG's core
operations is to
incubate investments in new industries that the Yunnan
government seeks to
develop. As these investments mature, YIG will exit them and
recycle the capital
into new projects that support the province's economic
development. YIG makes
these investments in close consultation with the government to
determine their
commercial viability and social benefits.
Diversification Mitigates Geographic Concentration: YIG's
portfolio is
diversified across different industries. In Fitch's opinion,
such
diversification mitigates the risk of geographic concentration
as YIG primarily
invests in Yunnan province in line with the provincial
government's development
plans.
'B' Standalone Credit Profile: The public-service nature of
YIG's business means
that profit maximization is not its goal. The standalone credit
profile of YIG
is in the 'B' category, which is weaker than the current rating.
But the strong
strategic link with the Yunnan Provincial Government and its
strategic role in
implementing the province's economic and infrastructure
development could lead
to a high level of extraordinary government support, if needed.
RATING SENSIVITIES
Rating Upgrade: An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on
the Yunnan
Provincial Government as well as a stronger or more explicit
support commitment
from the province may trigger a positive rating action on YIG.
Rating Downgrade: Significant weakening of YIG's strategic
importance to the
province, dilution of the province's shareholding, and/or
reduced explicit and
implicit provincial support may result in a downgrade. A
downgrade could also
stem from a weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness
of the province,
leading to deterioration in Fitch's internal assessment of the
sponsor's
creditworthiness.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Saifeng Mao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9983
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Tertiary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 14 March 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.