(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New York
Life Insurance
Company's (New York Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AAA'.
Fitch has also affirmed all other ratings assigned to New York
Life and certain
subsidiaries. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect New York Life's leading market position
in the U.S.
individual life insurance market, extremely strong
capitalization and
conservative operating profile. Key competitive strengths
include the company's
strong brand recognition, well-established market position,
effective career
distribution system and its stable block of participating whole
life insurance.
The ratings also consider the company's above-average exposure
to risky assets
and ongoing challenges related to the protracted low interest
rate environment.
New York Life is one of the top producers of whole life
insurance and a leading
writer of guaranteed income annuities. The company's market
position is deepened
by its loyal and productive career agency distribution channel,
which Fitch
believes reduces pricing pressure and anti-selection in
competitive market
environments.
New York Life further enhanced its scale with the acquisition of
a 60% net
interest in John Hancock Financial's (John Hancock) closed block
of primarily
participating whole life insurance policies, through
reinsurance, in July 2015.
Under a separate agreement, New York Life Investment Management
sold New York
Life Retirement Plan Services (RPS), excluding its stable value
business, to
John Hancock. Fitch views these transactions favorably and
consistent with New
York Life's strategy of growing its core life insurance
business.
Fitch views New York Life's extremely strong capitalization as a
fundamental
strength to its rating, which is reflected by its NAIC
risk-based capital (RBC)
ratio of 549% and low operating leverage at 9.6x at year-end
2015. New York Life
reported a 5% increase in total adjusted capital (TAC) during
2015 to $22.8
billion, which was primarily driven by unrealized investment
gains including the
gain related to the sale of RPS. Financial leverage, defined as
surplus notes to
TAC, remained low at 8.8% as of year-end 2015.
New York Life reported a statutory net income of $257 million in
2015 compared
with $1.6 billion in 2014. The statutory accounting treatment of
the company's
acquisition of John Hancock's closed block adversely affected
results in 2015.
Realized investment losses totaling $382 million also
contributed to the decline
in profitability, along with strain related to new business
growth.
Investment losses included energy-related impairments, which
were not outsized
relative to the industry. Fitch expects greater credit-related
impairments in
2016 but expects losses to remain manageable, as New York Life's
energy exposure
is largely in line with the broader life insurance industry.
Key concerns include macroeconomic headwinds in the form of low
interest rates,
financial market volatility and a weak economic recovery in the
U.S. and abroad.
These conditions are expected to constrain New York Life's
earnings in the near
term and could have a material negative effect on earnings and
capital in a
severe scenario.
The ratings on New York Life Global Funding's funding
agreement-backed note
programs and related issues recognize that the trust obligations
are secured by
funding agreements issued by New York Life with cash flow
structures that enable
the trustees to pay the principal and interest on the notes.
Thus, the note
programs are dependent on New York Life's credit quality and are
assigned a
rating equal to the company's IFS rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
New York Life's IFS ratings are currently at Fitch's highest
level. Key ratings
triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--A material weakening of operating company RBC ratio to below
425% through
either declining asset quality or aggressive growth;
--A significant increase in near-term earnings volatility that
is outside the
historical average;
--Future increases in financial leverage to more than 15% on a
sustained basis,
or a reduction in GAAP-based, EBIT fixed-charge coverage below
6x;
--A decrease in the financial flexibility associated with the
company's
participating whole life business;
--A major acquisition that leads New York Life away from its
core expertise;
--An unexpected shift in tax, regulatory or market dynamics that
weakens New
York Life's competitive strengths.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
New York Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA';
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--$1,000,000,000 5.875% surplus note due May 15, 2033 at 'AA';
--$1,000,000,000 6.75% surplus note due Nov. 15, 2039 at 'AA'.
New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation
--IFS at 'AAA'.
NYL Capital Corporation
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
New York Life Funding
--Program rating at 'AAA'.
New York Life Global Funding
--Program rating at 'AAA'.
