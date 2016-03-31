(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its semi-annual Brazilian Insurance Dashboard, a publication that examines the insurance industry in Brazil. Key items covered in this report include premium growth trends and outlook and sector profitability. Fitch notes that premium growth will remain under pressure throughout 2016. The continuing rise in unemployment, persistently high inflation, and investors and companies' lack of visibility into future macroeconomic dynamics are ongoing risks. In 2015, total premiums for the Brazilian insurance industry (excluding the health segment) posted 10% growth, reaching BRL215 billion (USD55 billion). Growth was about the same as 2014, but well below the 2010-2013 average of 17% per year. Growth was mainly driven by VGBLs (Vida Gerador de Beneficios Livres, a private complementary pension plan and a life insurance product, with tax benefits on returns), which grew 21%. Growth in other segments was quite modest. In 2015, sector profitability remained solid, despite the slowdown. Profitability should continue to benefit from high interest rates in 2016. However, a larger than expected fall in premium growth and an increase in inflation could push loss and expense ratios up and undermine technical results. The 'Brazilian Insurance Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Contacts: Esin Celasun Director +55 21 4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil Rodrigo Salas Senior director +56 22 499-3309 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Brazilian Insurance Dashboard (Second-Half 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.