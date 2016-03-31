(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
semi-annual
Brazilian Insurance Dashboard, a publication that examines the
insurance
industry in Brazil.
Key items covered in this report include premium growth trends
and outlook and
sector profitability. Fitch notes that premium growth will
remain under pressure
throughout 2016. The continuing rise in unemployment,
persistently high
inflation, and investors and companies' lack of visibility into
future
macroeconomic dynamics are ongoing risks.
In 2015, total premiums for the Brazilian insurance industry
(excluding the
health segment) posted 10% growth, reaching BRL215 billion
(USD55 billion).
Growth was about the same as 2014, but well below the 2010-2013
average of 17%
per year. Growth was mainly driven by VGBLs (Vida Gerador de
Beneficios Livres,
a private complementary pension plan and a life insurance
product, with tax
benefits on returns), which grew 21%. Growth in other segments
was quite modest.
In 2015, sector profitability remained solid, despite the
slowdown.
Profitability should continue to benefit from high interest
rates in 2016.
However, a larger than expected fall in premium growth and an
increase in
inflation could push loss and expense ratios up and undermine
technical results.
The 'Brazilian Insurance Dashboard' is available on Fitch's
website at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link.
Contacts:
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil
Rodrigo Salas
Senior director
+56 22 499-3309
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Brazilian Insurance Dashboard (Second-Half 2015)
here
