(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Eurometropole of
Strasbourg's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is
Negative. Its senior unsecured EUR65m bonds (ISIN: FR0011528868)
have been
affirmed at 'AA'.
The affirmation with Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's unchanged
view that
Eurometropole's debt ratios could deteriorate in the medium term
to levels that
may not be compatible with the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' rating is based on Eurometropole's sound operating
performance, strong
governance, robust socio-economic profile, as well as high and
growing levels of
debt.
Eurometropole's operating margin increased to an estimated 26.1%
in 2015 from
24% in 2014 against Fitch's expectation of deterioration. Tax
revenue was higher
than expected, especially the value added tax (11.7% of
estimated operating
revenue in 2015), which increased 15%. It should be noted,
however, that this
tax item has evolved erratically in recent years and
consequently remains a
source of budget volatility for Eurometropole. Operating
expenditure (excluding
exceptional items) declined by an estimated 1% as staff costs
were reduced.
According to our base case scenario, Eurometropole's operating
margin will
deteriorate in the medium term, due to sharp cuts in state
transfers in 2016 and
2017 (EUR11m a year), but will remain sound at 22% on average in
2016-2019.
Eurometropole used its tax leeway in 2015 and may continue to do
so in the
coming years, although this is not factored into our scenario.
Eurometropole
aims to continue to stabilise its operating expenditure in the
coming years by
implementing cost-cutting measures, especially in staffing.
Fitch expects capital expenditure to decline progressively to
EUR120m in 2018
from an estimated EUR190m in 2015 as Eurometropole scales down
its investments
programme. Accordingly, despite the expected deterioration in
operating
performance, the region's self-financing capacity (after debt
repayment) should
remain fairly sound at above 60% in the coming years, compared
with an estimated
70% in 2015. However, it will not be sufficient to stabilise
direct debt in the
coming years.
Eurometropole's direct debt is high, at 143% of estimated
operating revenue in
2015, and this ratio is likely to exceed 160% in the medium
term. We also
estimate that the debt payback ratio could rise to nine years in
2018 from 6.3
years in 2015. In addition, Eurometropole's debt guarantees have
increased in
recent years, to EUR1.5bn at end-2015, which represented a high
415% of
estimated 2015 operating revenue. However, about 90% are for the
benefit of
social housing entities, which Fitch views as a highly regulated
and,
consequently, low risk-sector.
Eurometropole benefits from strong governance, evidenced by
accurate budget
planning and debt management. The political framework is stable
with a
cross-party consensus on key issues, especially financial
strategy.
Located in Alsace on France's German border, Eurometropole
derives some benefits
from Germany's dynamic economy. Strasbourg's key economic role
is underpinned by
the region's status as the seat of several European
institutions, including the
European Parliament. In January 2016, Strasbourg became the
capital of the new
region resulting from the merger of the regions of Alsace,
Lorraine and
Champagne Ardennes. In Fitch's view, these features contribute
to the resilience
of the local economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of Eurometropole's fiscal performance and
self-financing
capacity, leading to a debt payback ratio weakening towards 10
years, could
result in a downgrade. A downgrade of the sovereign
(AA/F1+/Stable) will also be
reflected in Eurometropole's ratings
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
