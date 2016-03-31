(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intesa
Sanpaolo
S.p.A.'s (IntesaSP) and its Italian bank subsidiaries' Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the Italian
banking group. The
banks' Long-term IDRs are driven by its standalone
creditworthiness as expressed
by the Viability Rating (VR).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of IntesaSP reflect its strong and diversified
domestic franchise as
the second- largest Italian bank, which has supported
better-than-peers
operating performance. They also reflect resilient
capitalisation, driven by
reasonable internal capital generation, and an adequate funding
and liquidity
profile.
The VR faces pressures from IntesaSP's weak asset quality, which
compares
unfavourably with international peers, and from a fairly large
proportion of
capital being tied to unreserved impaired loans.
Despite these pressures, the Outlook remains Stable, underpinned
by initial
signs of a net reduction of impaired loans (by EUR1.4bn in 4Q15)
and, most
importantly, Fitch's assumption that the reduction will
accelerate over the
course of 2016, while maintaining the impaired loan coverage
ratio at around
50%. This should also help to alleviate pressure on capital from
high unreserved
impaired loans.
IntesaSP's profitability is a distinctive strength compared with
that of other
commercial banks in Italy and its profitability ratios are also
adequate by
international comparison. Its operating profitability is
supported by a greater
diversification of the revenue structure, reflecting a business
model that
contains a fairly large portion of fee-intensive activities
(e.g. asset
management and insurance), allowing it to better compete in a
low-interest rate
environment. This characteristic, combined with strict control
over operating
costs and reduced loan impairment charges, resulted in improved
operating profit
in 2015. Fitch expects that if the economy in Italy remains
supportive, IntesaSP
will continue generating adequate returns and capital.
At end-2015, the bank reported a fully loaded CET1 ratio of
13.1%, which
compares well with domestic and international peers. The bank's
regulatory
leverage ratio of 6.8% is robust and among the highest reported
by international
peers in the same rating category. Our assessment of the bank's
capital also
considers the high ratio of unreserved impaired loans to Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC), over 80% at end-2015, which, however, has remained
stable.
With a ratio of gross impaired loans to total loans at above 17%
(as calculated
by Fitch) at end-2015, Intesa's asset quality is weak by
international
standards. Asset quality problems reflect the impact of the
prolonged recession
in Italy during 2011-2014 on the bank given its domestic focus.
Coverage of
impaired loans by reserves is adequate at above 50% and at the
high end of the
range among Italian peers.
Management of impaired loans has not yet resulted in meaningful
reductions as
IntesaSP's preferred strategy so far has been to gradually work
them out and
protect collateral values rather than sell larger portfolios.
However, Fitch
assumes that the bank is committed to accelerating the pace of
reduction of its
large impaired loans stock over the course of 2016 and beyond,
which should
result in a material reduction of impaired loan volumes.
IntesaSP also has some
financial flexibility to absorb potential losses on impaired
loans sales.
Progress on asset quality improvement will also depend on
Italy's economy, which
we expect to grow only modestly by 1% in 2016 and 1.3% in 2017,
and the
effectiveness of legislative initiatives aimed at reducing
Italian banks'
impaired loans.
The bank's funding is resilient and adequately diversified
through a combination
of capability to retain and enlarge customer deposits via its
large domestic
franchise and its access to the international wholesale markets
for various debt
classes and maturities. Liquidity is also commensurate with the
ratings and
capital ratios are consistently above the regulatory minimum.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding
vehicles, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Societe Europeenne de Banque SA and
Intesa Funding LLC,
are equalised with that of the parent since the debt is
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by IntesaSP.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the bank
are all notched
down from IntesaSP's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
AT1 notes are currently rated five notches below the bank's VR,
comprising two
notches for loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors
and three
notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR.
The notching
for non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully
discretionary interest
payment.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The ratings of IntesaSP's Italian subsidiaries, Banca IMI and
Cassa di Risparmio
di Firenze, reflect Fitch's view of the core function of the
subsidiaries within
the group. Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze's ratings have been
withdrawn for
commercial reasons. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage
of Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and
the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide
a framework for
resolving banks that require senior creditors participating in
losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
IntesaSP's ratings are sensitive to the operating environment in
Italy,
particularly in relation to the recent initiatives aimed at
addressing Italian
banks' asset quality.
IntesaSP's ratings could be downgraded if the bank fails to
accelerate the
reduction in the stock of impaired loans or if its capital
remains highly
exposed to unreserved impaired loans. Similarly, a deterioration
of the bank's
funding and liquidity profile would put pressure on the ratings
as well as signs
of an inflexible dividend policy.
While upside potential is limited, an upgrade would be
contingent on a sovereign
upgrade accompanied by marked and consistent improvements in
asset quality and
capital, particularly the amount of capital tied to unreserved
impaired loans.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding
vehicles, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and
Intesa Funding
LLC, are sensitive to the same considerations that affect the
senior unsecured
debt issued by the parent.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Banca IMI's ratings are based on its parent's Long-term IDRs,
they are sensitive
to changes in IntesaSP's propensity to provide support
respectively and to
changes in the parent's Long-term IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the securities are sensitive to a change in the
bank's VR. The
ratings are also sensitive to a change in the notes' notching,
which could arise
if Fitch changes its assessment of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in the VR. For AT1 issues this could reflect a change
in capital
management or flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffers and
requirements, for example.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
IntesaSP. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
IntesaSP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes): affirmed at
'BBB+'/ 'F2'
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at
'F2'
Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated upper Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB'
AT1 notes: affirmed at 'BB-'
Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; rating
withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; rating withdrawn
SR: affirmed at '2'; rating withdrawn
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+';
rating withdrawn
Banca IMI S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
SR: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc:
Commercial paper/Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A.:
Commercial paper and Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Funding LLC:
US commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
