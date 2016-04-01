(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings
on the
following bonds:
GBP175m Class A1 fixed-rate 6.3% notes due 2029: 'AA+'; Outlook
Stable
GBP60m Class A2 fixed-rate 7.5% notes due 2031: 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn UK Care No. 1 Limited's ratings as the bonds
were repaid
early.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
UK Care No. 1 Limited was a securitisation of rents from 110 UK
care home
properties operated by Bupa through a sale and leaseback
structure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
James Hodges
Analyst
+44 203 530 1278
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paolo Alessi
Director
+39 02 879 087 299
Committee Chair
Dan Robertson
Contact:
Stephane Buemi
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1236
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
The last relevant committee was held on 26 May 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS)
and Loans in
EMEA (pub. 26 Nov 2015)
here
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance (pub. 28
Sep 2015)
here
Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations (pub. 28
Aug 2015)
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.