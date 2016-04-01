(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the region of
Centre-Val-de-Loire 'AA' Long-term foreign and local currency
IDRs with Stable
Outlook and a 'F1+' Short-term foreign currency IDR.
Fitch has also assigned an expected 'F1+(EXP)' rating to
Centre-Val-de-Loire's
EUR160m French commercial paper (Billet de Tresorerie)
programme. The final
rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received.
The ratings reflect the region of Centre-Val-de-Loire's track
record of strong
budgetary performance, low debt, and prudent management and a
favourable socio
economic profile. The ratings also reflect the risk of weaker
budgetary
performance over the medium term, due to cuts in state
transfers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings action reflects the following key rating drivers and
their
respective weights:
High
The ratings are underpinned by the region's track record of
strong and stable
budgetary performance, with an operating margin of around 26% in
2011-2015.
According to our base case scenario, operating margin should
remain sound over
the medium term, although it will erode to 19% in 2019, from 24%
in 2015, due to
falling state transfers not being fully compensated by a growing
tax base.
Centre Val-de-Loire's flexibility on operating revenue is
limited to less than
10% of total expenditure.
Centre-Val-de-Loire's management aims to mitigate the declining
state transfers
through greater spending restraint and a trade-off between
different budget
spending items. Centre- Val-de-Loire's ability to control
operating expenditure
is supported by flexibility on discretionary spending. This
could at least
partially offset the growth of spending in non-flexible items
(train services,
training).
We expect Centre-Val-de-Loire's capital expenditure to remain
significant in
2016-2019, at EUR334m a year on average (including
passed-through EU funds),
considering the region's commitment to maintain constant capital
outlay as
outlined in the 2015-2021 mandate. This, together with expected
declines in
current margin, should lead to a weaker self-financing capacity
(SFC), which we
forecast would average 56% (after debt repayment) over the
medium term, down
from a strong 83% in 2011-2015. However, we believe
Centre-Val-de-Loire would be
able to reduce capital expenditure (around 30% of total
spending) should its
budget surplus shrink more rapidly than expected.
Centre-Val-de-Loire's direct debt is low compared with other
French regions, at
81% of current revenue in 2015. Including finance leases, we
expect
Centre-Val-de-Loire's direct risk to grow in the medium term,
with the
consolidation in 2016 of new lease contract (estimated at
EUR161.4m) and the
expected decline in the SFC to 136% of current revenue or 8.1
years of current
balance, from 89% and four years in 2015. Debt service coverage
by operating
balance is expected to remain sound, at 48% on average until
2019, up from 32%
in 2015.
Medium
Despite its small size compared with other French regions
(especially after 2016
mergers), Centre-Val-de-Loire's socio-economic profile is
balanced due to
resilient local industry (cosmetics and pharmaceuticals) and
important
agricultural and tourism sectors. Socio-economic indicators are
in line with
national average (GDP per capita at 97% of national average
outside
Ile-de-France) albeit with slightly weaker poverty indicators
and unemployment
rate (9.9% at end-3Q15, against 10.2% for France).
Centre-Val-de-Loire's ratings also reflect the following key
rating drivers:
The region's liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows
and regular use
of a EUR160m Billets de Tresorerie programme. Additionally, the
programme has a
back-up facility of committed bank lines capped at EUR160m,
providing a
financial safeguard.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are not constrained by the sovereign's ratings
(France,
AA/Stable/F1+). A positive rating action may result from an
upgrade of the
sovereign rating, provided that operating margin remains in line
with the last
five-year average, debt payback is below five years and direct
debt-to-current
revenue remains below 70%.
Sharper-than-expected deterioration in Centre-Val de Loire's
budgetary
performance, leading to worsening of debt ratios (e.g., debt
payback of about
eight years on a sustained basis), could lead to a downgrade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
