(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UniCredit
Bank Austria's
(Bank Austria) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is
detailed at the
end of this commentary.
The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on the
Long-term IDR of
Bank Austria's parent, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC;
BBB+/Negative/bbb+), to Negative
from Stable on 24 March 2016. The revision of Bank Austria's
Outlook to Negative
reflects the potential negative implications of a deterioration
of UC's
financial strength for Bank Austria's capitalisation and
financial flexibility.
UC and Bank Austria are now supervised by a common authority,
the European
Central Bank (ECB), under the Single Supervisory Mechanism.
Consequently, we
believe that capital could become increasingly fungible within
the UC group,
thus increasing the likelihood that UC may up- or downstream
excess capital when
the need arises. Therefore, we are likely to equalise the
Viability Ratings (VR)
of UC's large subsidiaries based in the eurozone with the
parent's VR in the
medium-term.
We believe that Bank Austria will retain adequate flexibility to
address ongoing
challenges in its large and varied CEE operations until these
are transferred to
UC. The transfer was announced as part of UC's strategic plan
and is expected to
be completed by end-2016. The affirmation of the VR reflects our
view that the
transfer will, on balance, have broadly neutral implications for
Bank Austria's
risk profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bank Austria's Long-term IDR is driven by the bank's standalone
strength as
expressed in the VR. The VR reflects our expectation that the
bank will emerge
from its restructuring with a significantly narrower and more
focused business
model but that the implications for its risk profile are likely
to be broadly
neutral. Bank Austria is likely to become a purely domestic bank
by end-2016,
which will considerably reduce its geographic diversification
and business
scope. However, we expect the downsized bank to benefit from its
focus on
domestic assets in light of the solid operating environment in
Austria, which is
considerably more developed and resilient than most of the CEE
economies in
which the bank has been operating so far.
Bank Austria's adequate risk-adjusted capitalisation improved
during 2015 and
its transitional CET1 ratio of 11% is broadly in line with
general market
expectations for universal banks. It had a solid leverage ratio
of 5.8% at
end-2015. Capitalisation will be significantly less vulnerable
to
foreign-exchange and risk-weighted asset (RWA) volatility after
the spin-off.
The bank intends to continue to issue in debt markets, but its
wholesale funding
needs should remain limited in light of its large and resilient
domestic retail
deposit franchise, which will increasingly dominate its funding
mix.
We view Bank Austria's consolidated non-performing loan (NPL)
and reserve
coverage ratios as adequate and the volumes of non-impaired
forborne loans as
moderate. In Austria, where the gross NPL ratio decreased to
5.1% at end-2015,
asset quality benefits from the borrower-friendly environment
generating
historically low risk costs. Consequently, the spin-off of the
CEE business will
strongly ease pressure on asset quality and we expect the
downsized Bank
Austria's NPL ratio to decrease to mid-single digit levels.
The CEE segment's gross NPL ratio stood at 11.8% at end-2015,
down from 12.4% a
year ago. Across CEE, asset quality still varies considerably by
country but has
been generally converging over the past year, with negative
developments in
Russia (albeit from a solid level), where we currently see the
biggest risk, and
in Ukraine and Croatia.
As a result, the CEE business is suffering from an increasingly
moderate, but
still reasonable, performance in Russia, traditionally a major
profit
contributor. One-off costs driven by borrower-friendly ad-hoc
legislation in CEE
may continue to burden profitability until the completion of the
spin-off. The
sale of its heavily loss-making Ukrainian subsidiary announced
in 1Q16 is
providing sizeable relief ahead of the spin-off of the remainder
of the CEE
business.
Bank Austria's narrowed domestic setup will lower risks and
earnings volatility
but also significantly weaken internal capital generation as CEE
has
historically generated the vast majority of profits. Profit
generation after the
spin-off will be dominated by the domestic corporate business,
which we expect
to remain moderately profitable across the cycle, while the
low-margin and
high-cost Austrian retail operations are likely to generate
sizeable
restructuring expenses in the next few years. Cost pressure in
Austria will also
remain high due to high regulatory costs including bank levies
and contributions
to the new resolution and deposit protection funds and
investments to adapt to
the changing competitive landscape.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
Bank Austria's Support Rating is based on institutional support
from the parent
and reflects our view that the planned transfer of its CEE
subsidiaries and its
41% stake in its Turkish unit to UC does not affect UC's high
propensity to
support its Austrian subsidiary. UC's ability to provide support
will no longer
be constrained by the size of Bank Austria, whose share of UC's
consolidated
RWAs will shrink to around 10% from 33% currently.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bank Austria's VR and IDRs are sensitive to UC's strategic plans
for the
Austrian operations and our perception of the way fungibility of
capital will
evolve within the UC group. We expect that, immediately after
the transfer of
the CEE operations, Bank Austria will maintain a significant
capital buffer over
its minimum capital requirements to ensure adequate operating
flexibility. This
could initially allow a VR and Long-term IDR of up to one notch
above those of
UC if UC is downgraded, but we expect to equalise both entities'
ratings in the
medium-term to reflect the increasing fungibility of capital.
The Negative Outlook on UC's Long-term IDR reflects primarily
current asset
quality and capital weaknesses in Italy. A further deterioration
may create a
need to reallocate excess capital from the downsized Bank
Austria to UC's
Italian operations. We could downgrade Bank Austria's ratings if
we estimate
that this would constrain its financial flexibility.
The ratings are also sensitive to a deterioration of the
performance of Bank
Austria's domestic retail business. Upside potential for its VR
is limited in
light of the future business model's much narrower geographic
diversification
and higher reliance on wholesale (corporate) banking for profit
generation. This
is likely to constrain the VR within the 'bbb' category, at
least until the bank
establishes a track record of strongly and sustainably improved
performance at
its domestic retail business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
An upgrade of Bank Austria's Support Rating would be contingent
on an upgrade of
UC's Long-term IDR, which is not our current base case. A
downgrade could occur
if we perceive a decrease in UC's propensity to support, for
example through
significantly decreasing importance of the downsized Bank
Austria's role in the
group, which is not our expectation, or if UC's ability to
provide support
weakens materially.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Maria Shishkina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1379
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001878
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
