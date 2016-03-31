(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 31 (Fitch) The credit card portfolios in
Mexican banks continue
to show growth lagged relative to other consumer loan products,
according to
Fitch Ratings. In Fitch's view, the factors that have affected
its slower
growth, despite being a product with good adjusted returns for
banks, are mainly
the change in the appetite for placing this product from
banking, the increasing
availability alternative products with more favorable conditions
for the user
(ie, with rates lower interest) and to a lesser extent, a change
in payment
behavior of the user, among others.
The annual growth of these loans in the banking sector was 4.9%
in 2015, higher
than 2.5% in 2014, but still below the average of 9.7% from
2012-2014. While
credit cards showed a slight recovery from the previous year in
2015, Fitch
believes that this recovery has been less than expected,
considering that the
growth of national domestic consumption (measured with figures
ANTAD as sales to
total stores) was 11.3% in the year, which was higher than
expected.
Other consumer credit have taken more relevance in the
commercial banking such
as personal unsecured and payroll loans, which grew 18.5% and
19.5% in 2015,
respectively (6.3% and 16.9% in 2014 compared 2013). In Fitch's
view, this
growth reflects the banks preference on other loans because of
their
more-controlled delinquency behavior, particularly payroll
lending, as well as
the advantages of more flexible conditions of these products
especially lower
rates, the well-known term, fixed payments, among others. The
interest rate
charged by credit cards versus other products average 44% higher
than other
consumer loans that are in a range of between 10% and 40%.
On the other hand, the cardholder' payment behavior is also
contributing to
slower growth in credit cards, because the revolving balances
has decreased
moderate and gradually. According to the regulator (CNBV
National Banking and
Securities Commission) and considering only the three largest
banking franchises
in Mexico in terms of credit cards (73% of the total market),
the percentage of
payments made at or above the minimum to generate interest,
moved to 23% in
October 2015 from 18% in 2012. This behavior may be reflected in
lower credit
card balances without necessarily mean less use of them.
To a lesser extent, another factor affecting the lower use of
credit cards is
the implementation of the fiscal reform in 2014 that brought the
procedure known
as a tax discrepancy, laid down in Article 91 of the Mexican
Income Tax Law
(LISR as per Spanish acronym), which allows the tax authorities
to access bank
records of any person, and if it detects a discrepancy between
personal income
and expenses, the taxing authority has the right to seek
clarification of the
origin of the resources that are paid the credit cards, this
situation could
discourage the use of these, at least among certain population'
segments.
Although credit cards continue with a slower growth compared to
other products,
these remain the most profitable for Mexican banks and maintain
an important
participation. The total balance of credit cards in circulation
stood at
MXN32.971 billion in December 2015 and represented 41% of the
total consumer
loans in Mexico, or 8.5% of the total portfolio of the bank.
In order to promote the usage of credit cards, banks hold
different
cross-selling strategies and commercial alliances to reduce
their risks and
provide more benefits to its users; in addition to being an
anchor product for
people to have access to other types of loans, because it allows
them to create
a credit history. The agency believes that the current growth
rate can be
sustained in the medium term, although this will remain lower
than other
consumer products, a trend that also depend on the dynamics of
national economic
activity.
