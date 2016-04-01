(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three funds managed by Nedgroup Investments and simultaneously withdrawn the National Fund Credit Quality and National Fund Volatility ratings as follows: -Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)'; withdrawn -Nedgroup Investments Corporate Money Market Fund affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'; withdrawn -Nedgroup Investments Money Market Fund affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'; withdrawn KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the broad stability of the funds' credit and market risk profiles, based on surveillance data provided to the agency covering the period up to the date of withdrawal. Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Nedgroup Investments has chosen to stop participating in the rating process due to the change in Fitch's regulatory status in South Africa. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for these funds. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. Contact: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Simone Capello Analyst +44 20 3530 1193 Committee Chairperson Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.