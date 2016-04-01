(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three funds
managed by
Nedgroup Investments and simultaneously withdrawn the National
Fund Credit
Quality and National Fund Volatility ratings as follows:
-Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund affirmed at
'AA-(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)';
withdrawn
-Nedgroup Investments Corporate Money Market Fund affirmed at
'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'; withdrawn
-Nedgroup Investments Money Market Fund affirmed at
'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)';
withdrawn
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the broad stability of the funds'
credit and market
risk profiles, based on surveillance data provided to the agency
covering the
period up to the date of withdrawal.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Nedgroup Investments has
chosen to stop
participating in the rating process due to the change in Fitch's
regulatory
status in South Africa. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient
information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for these funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Committee Chairperson
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.