(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to Triton
Trust No.7 Bond Series 2015-1's Class B and Class C residential
mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes as follows:
- AUD8.7m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
- AUD3.5m Class C notes: 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable.
The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential
mortgages
originated by Columbus Capital (Columbus) and is issued by
Perpetual Corporate
Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of Triton Trust No.7
Bond Series
2015-1.
Fitch has also confirmed the ratings of the Class A1 and A2
notes following the
issuance the Class B and C notes as follows:
- AUD150.0m Class A1 notes confirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
- AUD0m Class A2 notes confirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The facility limit for the Class A1 and A2 notes will total
AUD150m, being the
Class A Note facility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Credit Support: The Class B notes have sufficient
credit enhancement
of 3.64%, provided by the Class C and D notes. The Class C notes
have sufficient
credit enhancement of 1.52%, provided by the Class D notes.
Flexible Portfolio Size: The transaction documents allow for the
addition of new
receivables to the trust in accordance with the portfolio
parameters.
Minimum Subordination Amounts: The transaction requires minimum
dollar amount of
subordination to be met for each rated note at each payment date
before
principal can be distributed. This feature is particularly
important during the
pro-rata period and after pool transfers to ensure there is
sufficient
subordination in the tail end to cover for losses of large
loans.
Adequate Liquidity Support: Liquidity support will be provided
via excess
spread, a yield reserve, principal draws and a liquidity reserve
sized at 0.82%
of the mortgage balance, which will amortise to a reserve floor
of AUD375,000.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected decreases in residential property value, increases in
the frequency
of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could
produce higher
losses than Fitch's base case. This could result in negative
rating action on
the notes.
Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to
Triton Trust No.7
Bond Series 2015-1 to increased defaults and decreased recovery
rates over the
life of the transaction. The analysis found that collectively,
the Class B
notes' ratings were impacted under Fitch's severe default (30%
increase)
scenarios, while Class A1, A2 and C notes were not impacted.
The analysis of the recovery scenarios found that collectively,
decreases in
recoveries impacted the ratings of the Class B and C notes. The
class A1 & A2
notes' rating remained stable except under a severe multiple
stress scenario
(both 30% increase in defaults and 30% decrease in recoveries),
where the
ratings would be lowered by two notches to 'AAsf'. The class B
and C notes
showed more sensitivity to a combination of increased defaults
and reduced
recovery rates.
The transaction structure supports a lenders mortgage insurance
(LMI)
independent rating for the Class A1 and A2 notes after the third
payment date,
when the minimum subordination steps up from AUD5.5m to AUD10m.
The Class B and
C notes are LMI dependent.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 10 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by Columbus compared to their
credit policy at
the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and
plausibility of the
information and no material discrepancies were noted that would
impact Fitch's
rating analysis.
A comparison of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset
class is available
by accessing the reports and/or links under Related Research
below.
Contacts:
Lead SurveillancePrimary Analyst
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+61 2 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Phone +612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Sources of Information:
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were Columbus
Capital Pty Limited as issuer, and the issuer's counsel King &
Wood Mallesons.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 23
Jun 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Related Research
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001851
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.