(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Poland-based Bank Pekao SA (Pekao) and
its mortgage
bank subsidiary, Pekao Bank Hipoteczny (PBH), at 'A-' with
Stable Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook for
Pekao's parent
Unicredit S.p.A. (UniCredit) on 26 March 2016 (see 'Fitch
Revises UniCredit's
Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'' at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The IDRs are based on the intrinsic strength of Pekao, as
reflected in its
Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-' (see below). PBH's ratings are
equalised with
those of its direct parent and share the same Stable Outlook,
reflecting Fitch's
view that it is a core subsidiary of Pekao.
The Support Rating of Pekao reflects Fitch's view of a high
probability of
potential support from the bank's 50.1% shareholder UniCredit
(BBB+/Negative/bbb+).
VR
The 'a-' VR of Pekao reflects its strong standalone credit
profile, underpinned
mainly by strong capitalisation, but also reflecting: i) a solid
franchise; ii)
rather resilient performance, resulting in healthy internal
capital generation;
iii) sound asset quality; iv) strong liquidity and a stable
funding base; and v)
low exposure to risks related to foreign currency mortgages.
The VR of Pekao is one notch above the IDR of its parent, also
driven by its VR,
and this differential could widen to two notches in case of a
downgrade of
UniCredit to 'BBB'. The rating differential, with the potential
to increase to
two notches, reflects the low dependence of Pekao on group and
wholesale
funding, its robust domestic franchise and a strong domestic
regulator, which in
Fitch's view will likely continue to prevent any sizable
upstreaming of
subsidiary capital to the parent bank.
Capitalisation is a rating strength for Pekao and a key driver
of its 'a-' VR.
This strength is based on the bank's high capital ratios,
conservative risk
management, sufficient coverage of impaired loans by reserves,
moderate
concentrations in the loan book, low exposure to foreign
currency mortgages and
healthy internal capital generation. At end-2015, the Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
ratio stood at 19.9%; the highest among rated Polish peers.
Despite pressures on revenues and one-off costs related to
additional
contributions to the Deposit Insurance Fund, Pekao delivered
reasonable
profitability for 2015 with a return on average equity (ROAE) of
close to 10%
and a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.4%. This year is
likely to be
somewhat more challenging due to a still low interest rate
environment and
additional fiscal levy.
Pekao's asset quality improved slightly faster than for the
market over the last
12 months and the impaired loan ratio stood at 6.6% at end-2015,
despite Pekao,
unlike some of its peers, not being an active seller of
non-performing loan
(NPL) portfolios. Coverage of impaired loans by specific
provisions is at a
reasonable level 72%, which is better than the sector average of
59%.
The loan-to-deposit ratio is close to 100%, but liquidity is
strong, benefitting
from a stable funding position, based on balanced, diversified
customer
deposits, a low share of wholesale funding and an ample equity
base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook on Pekao's Long-term IDR reflects that on the
bank's
standalone risk profile. This in turn reflects (i) Fitch's
expectation that the
bank's risk appetite and financial metrics will not change
significantly in the
near- to medium-term; (ii) the Stable Outlook on Poland's
sovereign ratings; and
(iii) Fitch's view that Pekao is unlikely to upstream capital to
its parent to
an extent that would significantly weaken its capitalisation.
Pekao could be downgraded in case of (i) a significant weakening
of the bank's
financial metrics, for example due to sharp deterioration in
performance; (ii) a
downgrade of Poland; or (iii) a change in Fitch's view on the
fungibility of
capital between Pekao and its parent, making the bank's high
capital ratios less
sustainable in the long term.
However, Pekao's ratings will probably be unaffected by (i) a
downgrade of
Unicredit by one notch; or (ii) the imposition by the Polish
authorities of a
solution for foreign currency mortgages, which results in losses
for banks. In
Fitch's view, the imposition of a very adverse solution is
unlikely. However,
even if such solution is implemented losses sustained by Pekao
would not be
sufficient to warrant a rating downgrade, given the limited size
of its foreign
currency mortgage portfolio.
An upgrade of Pekao is unlikely, and would probably require all
of the following
conditions to be met: (i) a further strengthening of the bank's
standalone
profile (which is unlikely in the short term given weakening
profitability);
(ii) a sovereign upgrade; and (iii) a revision of the Outlook on
Unicredit to
Stable, with its rating remaining at least at 'BBB+'.
PBH's IDRs are likely to move in tandem with those of Pekao.
The rating actions are as follows:
Pekao
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
PBH
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(pol)', Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Secondary Analysts
Michal Bryks, ACCA (Pekao)
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Agata Gryglewicz ( PBH)
Senior Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001879
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.