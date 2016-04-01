(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings balance Georgia's large current account deficit,
high level of
external debt, low external liquidity and subdued per capita
income levels with
high share of concessional debt, economic resilience, favourable
governance
indicators and the policy anchor of an IMF stand-by arrangement
(SBA).
The Georgian economy is vulnerable to external shocks and has
been affected by
the recession in Russia and other important trading partners in
the former
Soviet Union (FSU). As of end-2014, 51% of Georgian exports went
to countries in
the FSU (equivalent to around 9% of GDP) and remittances from
Russia (around 50%
of the total) were equivalent to almost 5% of GDP. In nominal
USD terms,
merchandise exports fell by around 23% in 2015. Remittances
decreased 25%, with
those from Russia falling 39%.
However, despite the negative trends, Georgia's real GDP growth
held up fairly
well in 2015, with the economy expanding 2.8% in real terms. In
part, this is
because Georgia has diversified its export markets away from
Russia since the
war between the two countries in 2008. 29% of Georgian exports
go to the EU, 8%
to Turkey, 6% to China and 5% to the US. Import compression
played a role in
maintaining positive headline growth, while the plunge in oil
prices has lowered
inflation, boosting real incomes.
2016 will be another challenging year for growth, with key trade
partners in the
FSU, notably Russia, set to contract again. While the real
effective exchange
rate depreciated by almost 5% in 2015, boosting competitiveness,
a narrow export
base will limit Georgia's ability to take advantage of this.
However, tourism
could perform well, with Georgia potentially set to benefit from
rising security
risk in many competitor destinations. Low oil prices will
continue to boost real
incomes and credit growth will remain strong. Fitch expects the
Georgian economy
to grow 2.5% this year, rising to 4.2% in 2017 as external
conditions improve.
Owing to the external shock, Fitch estimates that the current
account deficit
(CAD) widened marginally to 11.4% of GDP in 2015. Lower oil
prices provided some
relief. The depreciation of the exchange rate saw gross external
debt (GXD) jump
to an estimated 105.7% of GDP in 2015, up from 82.9% in 2014.
The risks are
mitigated by over 20% of GXD being inter-company lending, while
a further 30% is
government borrowing, almost 90% of which is concessional.
Nevertheless, while
the CAD will narrow gradually (Fitch forecasts a deficit of
10.2% of GDP in 2016
and 8.6% in 2017), less than half will be funded by FDI inflows,
meaning that
GXD will continue to increase. Foreign exchange reserves cover
only 3.1 months
of current external payments (CXP), which is in line with that
of recent years
but below the 'BB' median of 4.2 months.
Around 78% of total public debt is denominated in foreign
currency. Following
the depreciation of the lari in 2015, gross general government
debt reached
41.4% of GDP, up from 35.5% in 2014. Around 65% of total public
debt is owed to
either multilateral or bilateral donors, mostly on concessional
terms. The
general government deficit widened to 3.8% of GDP, from 2.9% in
2014, as weaker
growth weighed on revenues. Some uncertainty surrounds fiscal
projections for
2016-17 with the government still negotiating capital spending
plans with the
IMF. Fitch's baseline scenario is for general government
deficits of 3.4% in
2016 and 3.1% in 2017.
A three-year IMF SBA signed in 2014 remains an important policy
anchor. However,
the IMF delayed the second and third reviews under the SBA in
2015, owing to
objections to certain policy initiatives, including the
government's attempt to
remove responsibility for banking supervision from the National
Bank of Georgia
(NBG). The government now appears to have accepted the IMF's
position on this
issue.
The political environment is quite polarised, and tensions could
remain high in
the run-up to the parliamentary election in October. However,
Georgia continues
to enjoy very strong governance indicators by regional and rated
peer standards.
The slow normalisation of bilateral relations with Russia is
positive for
political stability.
The banking sector has so far been resilient to the weakness of
the lari, given
that around 65% of loans are in foreign currency. Non-performing
loans (NPLs)
have remained at around 3% of total loans, largely unchanged
from before the
lari devaluation, helped by moderate loan restructuring. Banks'
return on equity
remained high in 2015 at above 15%. Georgian banks have solid
capital buffers,
with the sector's capital adequacy ratio at 17%. However,
private credit growth,
part of which is unsecured lending to households, has been in
double digits
since 2010.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that
could,
individually or collectively, trigger negative rating action
are:
- Pressure on foreign exchange reserves, for example by a
widening in the CAD.
- Deterioration in either the domestic or regional political
climate that
affects economic policymaking or regional growth and stability.
- A material rise in the public debt/GDP ratio, caused by fiscal
slippage, a
crystallisation of contingent liabilities, or further lari
weakness.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Smaller CADs that contribute to lower net external
indebtedness.
- A revival of strong and sustainable GDP growth accompanied by
ongoing fiscal
discipline.
- A declining trend in the dollarisation ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects the Russian economy to contract 1.5% this year,
before growing
1.5% in 2017.
Beyond 2017, Fitch assumes that the government will maintain its
medium-term
ambition to keep the fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP, stabilising
the general
government debt ratio below 40% of GDP.
