(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Germany's unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
been affirmed at 'AAA'. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' ratings primarily reflect Germany's strong
institutions and
diversified, high value-added economy. A large structural
current account
surplus supports the country's net external creditor position.
Government debt
(71.6% of GDP in 2015) is higher than the 'AAA' median (43.3%)
but is on a
downward path. In Fitch's view, Germany has sufficient fiscal
space to manage
the migrant crisis without negative rating consequences.
The 'AAA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Germany's budget surplus increased to 0.5% of GDP in 2015 from
0.3% in 2014,
supported by a further reduction in interest payments to 1.5% of
GDP from 1.8%.
Fitch expects a moderately expansionary fiscal stance in 2016
and 2017, in large
part due to migrant-related expenditures, with a general
government balance of
0% in both years. The importance of the government's "black
zero" objective
should constrain a larger fiscal loosening and we do not expect
a return to
significant deficit over the medium term. However, there is
considerable
uncertainty around the medium-term fiscal impact of the migrant
crisis,
including how the recent agreement with Turkey will affect net
flows.
Germany is well-placed to accommodate the expected moderate
fiscal loosening.
Having increased by 15% of GDP after the financial crisis,
general government
debt fell steadily from 79.7% of GDP in 2012 to an estimated
71.6% in 2015, and
Fitch forecasts a further reduction to 67.0% in 2017. According
to Fitch's
long-term debt sustainability analysis, the 60% Maastricht
threshold would be
reached in 2021. The downward debt trajectory improves the
sovereign's
shock-absorbing capacity.
Germany's external position is a key rating strength, with
average current
account surpluses close to 7% of GDP over 2011-2015, reflecting
the country's
competitiveness and high income from foreign assets, but also a
fairly low
investment rate. The current account surplus widened to an
estimated 8.3% of GDP
in 2015, from 7.2% in 2014, largely due to the low oil price and
euro
depreciation. In line with a weaker export outlook, Fitch
expects a moderate
reduction in the current account surplus but still remaining
above 7% of GDP
over the next two years. We forecast Germany's net external
creditor position to
strengthen further, to 25% of GDP in 2017 from close to 16% in
2015.
Fitch forecasts GDP growth at an above-trend 1.7% in 2016 and
1.8% in 2017, as
strong domestic demand offsets external weakness. Fitch expects
private
consumption to maintain a similar pace to last year, growing
1.8% in both 2016
and 2017, underpinned by sound household fundamentals.
Unemployment is at a
post-reunification low of 4.3% and job vacancies near a record
high. Growth in
nominal earnings in 2016 looks set to match last year's 2.7%.
Consumption is
further supported by the low oil price, high inward migration,
increases in the
minimum personal income tax allowance, and higher pensions from
this year. Weak
global growth led to a fall in German export volumes in 4Q15,
the first since
2012. Fitch forecasts continuing export softness, with net
trade making
negative contributions to GDP growth of 0.5pps in 2016 and 0.1pp
in 2017.
HICP inflation fell to 0.1% in 2015 from 0.8% in 2014, whereas
core inflation
moderated only slightly to 1.0%. Fitch forecasts a steady rise
in HICP inflation
to 0.4% in 2016 and 1.7% in 2017. Average house prices increased
by close to 6%
over the last year but affordability measures are still more
favourable than
historical averages, supporting our view that the German
property market is not
yet overheating.
Longer-term, Fitch maintains its forecast that GDP growth will
decelerate to a
trend rate of 1.3%. The medium-term economic impact of the
migrant inflow will
be determined by the extent to which new arrivals are integrated
into the labour
market. The impact on GDP should be modestly positive, with
downside risk to
labour participation and unemployment rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
- A reversal of the declining trend in the general government
debt ratio. Debt
approaching 90% of GDP would start to put pressure on the
ratings.
- Crystallisation of contingent liabilities, for example further
state support
to the banking sector or to other eurozone countries. As a
member of the
currency union, Germany is financially exposed to a
re-intensification of the
eurozone crisis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes trend
real GDP growth
of 1.3%, a primary surplus averaging 1.2% of GDP, a gradual
increase in marginal
interest rates from 2016 and a GDP deflator of 1.8%.
- Future asset sales by the state-owned bad banks are likely,
but their timing
and size are unclear. Fitch does not assume any such
debt-reducing transactions
in its projections for government debt beyond 2017.
