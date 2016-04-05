(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms its rating on
the senior secured
notes issued by Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited as follows:
-- $1,154,923,000 series 2015-1 notes due 2034 at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable.
The notes issued by Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited (LML2FL,
the issuer) are
backed by investment recognition payments (RPI-CAOs), which are
vested upon
execution of a Certificado de Avance de Obra (CAO) by the
Supervising Entity of
Investment in Public Transport Infrastructure Facilities
(OSITRAN) and an
RPI-CAO certificate by the Ministry of Transportation and
Communications (MTC).
CAOs and RPI-CAO certificates are executed upon completion of a
work advance,
recognizing the portion of the RPI payment associated with the
completed work
advances.
RPI-CAOs are related to the construction and provision of
rolling stock of Line
2 and the Faucett-Gambetta Branch of the Lima and Callao Metro
(Linea 2, or the
project) in Peru. RPI-CAOs are unconditional and irrevocable
rights to receive
through the project trust a series of 60 quarterly payments of a
fixed amount
denominated in U.S. dollars. The government of Peru (GOP),
through the MTC, has
the obligation to cover any shortfalls in collections to ensure
that the RPI-CAO
payments are fully honored on each payment date.
Fitch's ratings address the likelihood of timely payment of
interest and
principal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reliance on the Sovereign Contingent Guarantee:
Fitch assumes that payment on the notes will rely completely on
government
contingent support to make timely RPI payments. While the
transaction has the
right to tariff collections, Linea 2 is a greenfield project;
thus, no
historical information is available to validate the potential
flows expected to
be received from tariff collections.
Strength of Government Obligations:
The guarantee backing the RPI payments is considered an
irrevocable and
unconditional obligation of the GOP denominated in dollars. This
obligation is
included in the GOP's multiyear budgetary projections, with an
established
history and legislative acceptance. Unlike CRPAOs, this is a
contingent
obligation which is governed by Peruvian law, and does not
cross-default with
other RPIs.
To determine the strength of the government obligation and its
differentiation
from the Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR),
Fitch incorporates
perspectives from its sovereign group and has determined that
the credit quality
of the obligation is commensurate with the ratings of the
transactions.
No Exposure to Construction / Performance Risk:
The RPI payments backing this transaction will originate once a
CAO has been
vested. A CAO is vested upon construction completion of a
milestone of the
project. Thus, the transaction is not exposed to construction
risk. Payments on
the RPIs are not conditioned by future performance of the
project. Furthermore,
payment on the RPIs is not exposed to performance risks related
to the operation
and usage of the Lima Metro Line 2 post construction completion.
Rating Linked to Sovereign FC IDR:
GOP's guarantee is denominated in dollars, thus the rating
reflects the
likelihood of the sovereign paying such obligation in foreign
currency, On March
23, 2016, Fitch affirmed Peru's long-term foreign currency (FC)
IDR at 'BBB+';
Stable Outlook. The country ceiling was affirmed at 'A-'. For
further
information on the credit quality of the sovereign, please see
Fitch's full
rating report on Peru published on April 4, 2016, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Adequate Liquidity:
The transaction benefits from a 12-month (four quarterly RPI-CAO
payments) debt
service reserve account (RPI Reserve Account). The RPI reserve
account is
expected to be fully funded one year prior to the first RPI-CAO
payment date;
thus it has not yet started funding. If the project is delayed
and the reserve
account is not fully funded, the government will budget the full
amount. The
trust agreement provides the MTC with clear guidelines in terms
of timing and
amounts to be budgeted in order to guarantee that the funds are
sufficient and
received in a timely manner to pay the RPI-CAOs.
Minimized Negative Carry Risk:
Prior to the purchase of 100% of the RPI-CAOs (the availability
period),
transaction expenses will be higher than the income generated by
the RPI
payments. The negative carry will be properly mitigated by the
upfront funding
of a trust account that will be used to cover expenses including
transaction
fees and interest during construction (IDC). RPI-CAO payments
will not begin
until the earlier of the start of the operation of Phase 2 of
the project and
September 2019.
Early Redemption Protections:
Upon a commitment termination event (CTE), the noteholders will
be made whole
with the remaining amounts not invested to purchase RPIs, and
with the
protection letters of credit (LoCs). The LoC providers will be
rated at all
times at least 'BBB+' or the CTE protection will be provided
through cash
collateral, in each case provided by the CTE protection
provider. The size of
the LoCs will be equal to the maximum remaining negative carry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating assigned to the notes will be sensitive to changes in
Peru's FC IDR.
Additionally, any change in Fitch's view regarding the strength
of the sovereign
contingent guarantee may affect the rating assigned to this
transaction.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third-party due diligence was provided to or reviewed by
Fitch in relation to
this rating action
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andres de la Cuesta
Associate Director
+1-312-606-2330
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Committee Chairperson
Greg Kabance
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2052
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Sources of Information:
In addition to the sources of information identified in the
master criteria,
this action was additionally informed by the Sociedad
Concesionaria Metro de
Lima Linea 2.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
