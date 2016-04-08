(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French
City of
Marseille's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'A+' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1' The Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Marseille's EUR700m euro medium-term
programme at 'A+'
and EUR200m commercial paper (billets de tresorerie; BT)
programme at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the sound budgetary performance of City of
Marseille and its
national importance as the second-largest French city. These
strengths are
somewhat offset by a large stock of debt. The affirmation with
Stable Outlooks
reflects Fitch's unchanged expectations that the city will be
able and willing
to maintain its financial metrics at levels compatible with its
current ratings.
Despite pressure on operating revenue due to significant cuts in
state
transfers, Fitch is confident in the administration's ability to
take
appropriate actions to ensure healthy fiscal performance in the
medium term. We
forecast operating margin at 14.8 % in 2018 (16.5% at end-2015),
a level still
compatible with its current ratings.
Fitch views Marseille's fiscal leeway as limited after the city
increased its
tax rates in 2015 The city's housing tax rate (28.56%) and
developed property
tax rate (24.02%) are respectively above the average of the
metropolitan cities
(18.59% and 17.19% respectively). Fitch will monitor the city's
ability to curb
operating spending through a series of reforms the city is
implementing, which
are taken into account in the agency's base case scenario.
Under the French "Metropolis" law, Marseille is affected by the
gradual transfer
of certain competencies over the period of 2016 to 2020 to
Metropolis of
Aix-Marseille-Provence (AMP; A+/Stable/F1). Fitch considers
these transfers will
not have a major impact on the city's financial metrics as the
amount of
expenditures being transferred (EUR23.8m) will be offset by a
decline of an
equivalent amount of operating transfers received from AMP.
We expect capital expenditure to decline progressively to about
EUR170m on
average per year in 2016-2018, from EUR192.5m in 2015, as
Marseille scales down
its multi-year investment programme. However, Fitch believes the
city may not be
able to scale back its capital outlays rapidly enough to align
with its
shrinking operating performance. Therefore, we estimate the
city's
self-financing share of capital expenditure will decline, to
about 90% in 2018,
before debt repayment, from 111% in 2015.
Fitch estimates direct risk to have peaked in 2015 at EUR2bn
(172.3 % of current
revenue) before levelling off to EUR1.8bn in 2018 (175.6%).
However, with
expected slower budgetary performance over the medium term,
direct risk payback
could weaken to 19 years in 2018, from 14.4 years in 2015. Fitch
expects the
city to use some of its financial flexibility (tax leeway and
cost-cutting
measures) to avoid reaching this peak.
The city's liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows.
Short-term
liquidity needs are covered by several revolving credit lines,
two committed
bank lines, and regular use of the EUR200m BT programme.
For a second-most populated French city, Marseille has high
unemployment, a
low-skilled workforce and a lack of high value-added industries.
Economic
prospects are underpinned by sustained state support, increasing
private
investment and tourism development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A current margin below 10% (2015: 12%), a direct risk payback
ratio consistently
above 17 years and failure to stabilise direct risk stock could
lead to a
downgrade.
A current margin consistently above 20% and sustained reduction
of direct risk
stock could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 028 79 08 72 03
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002217
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
