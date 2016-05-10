(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 10 (Fitch) The implementation of new regulatory
requirements
could have implications in the balance sheet of Mexican
insurance companies,
especially reserves and equity, Fitch Ratings says. The degree
to which
companies are exposed to regulatory changes will depend on their
focus and/or
business concentration.
Since the introduction of new regulation (the Insurance and
Surety Institutions
Law- LISF and Unique Insurance and Surety Circular - CUSF) in
April 2013,
Mexican companies have worked to implement a risk-base Solvency
II type
regulation. As part of this effort, companies executed several
quantitative and
qualitative impact studies during 2014-2015.
Timely, and in some cases, also costly implementation of the new
regulatory
framework has challenged the industry. Net income fell by 17% in
2015 from the
prior year, even though written premiums grew by 9%. This
performance was due to
a 22% jump in operational and management costs over the previous
year, which
were largely affected by increased regulatory requirements,
including the
implementation of stronger corporate governance as well as
higher costs related
to generating and sending information to local regulators.
Even though as of December 2015 sector's financial profile
remains stable, Fitch
expects material changes in 2016 as a result of quantitative
impact studies
implementation.
One of the main changes that the new regulatory regime will
bring to the market
is the migration from accounting to economic balance sheets. As
a result,
movements on assets will be observed regarding mark-to-market
revaluation. On
the liabilities side, we can expect some insurers to register
significant
changes in technical reserves, due to the introduction of a new
model for
calculating reserves by line of business.
Equity may also be affected by the new solvency capital rules,
which will
require insurance companies to quantify at least technical,
operational and
counterparty risks through new stochastic models. On income
statements, written
and earned premiums may change due the effect of registering
annualized and
anticipated premiums.
Fitch will continue to analyze information and will deliver
additional
commentary regarding individual companies or the entire Mexican
insurance sector
as this situation unfolds.
Contacts:
Rosa Elena Turrubiartes
Analyst
+52 (81) 83-99-9100
Fitch Mexico
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, Mexico
Eugenia Martinez
Associate Director
+52 (81) 83-99-9155
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+(571) 326-9999
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+(503) 2516-6606
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
